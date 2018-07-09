ICC T20I Rankings: India climb up to No.2, Pakistan still No.1

India's T20I series win over England helped them move up to No.2 in the latest rankings

Australia's loss in the tri-series final to Pakistan coupled with India's win over England in the third T20I meant that India climbed up to the second spot in the latest ICC T20I Team Rankings. Pakistan's triumph in the tri-series final also meant Sarfraz Ahmed's side retain top spot.

Going into the final against Australia, Pakistan knew that even defeat will help them remain on top but victory over Aaron Finch's side meant that they increased their lead to the second-placed side from five points at the start of the tri-series to eight points. That result also meant that Australia dropped to the third spot as they were overtaken by India after winning the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Despite winning the T20I series, India gained just a solitary point from their 2-1 win whereas England gained two points and currently occupy the fourth spot. India are eight points behind Pakistan, who also gained just one point from their win in the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Australia.

Just two points separate second-placed India and Australia, who are in No.3 but the gap is even closer from No.4 to No.7. England, who currently occupy the fourth spot are only three points ahead of West Indies, who are in seventh.

The next T20I series scheduled to take place is the three-match series between West Indies and Bangladesh. Following that there will be a one-off T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa as the standings look set to remain the same for a while with the top sides, not in action.

However, the T20I rankings remain crucial as only Australia and the next nine highest-ranked sides will automatically qualify for the 2020 World T20 set to be held in Australia. The tournament will feature 16 sides with the remaining six sides hoping to qualify for the World T20 via the ICC Men’s World T20 Qualifier 2019.

Here is the top ten as it stands: