Glenn Maxwell picked in Australia's T20I and ODI squads for South Africa tour

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a comeback to the national T20I and ODI squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

Maxwell will be playing international cricket for the first time after taking a break from cricket citing mental-health reasons. However, BBL09 Player of the Season Marcus Stoinis was snubbed by Australia and was the surprise exclusion despite having a dream stint in the league with the bat.

Maxwell scored 389 runs and took eight wickets and was named the captain of the BBL09 Team of the Season.

National Selector Trevor Hohns has expressed his excitement on Maxwell's return to the side and stated that he completely deserved the call-up.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball... Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game."

Out-of-favor all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was also handed a call-up owing to his good performances with both the bat and the ball for Perth Scorchers. He scored 382 runs for his BBL side at a healthy average of 145.

"He (Marsh) has been in tremendous touch with the bat for the Scorchers since his return from injury and is now back bowling well. His performances warranted inclusion in the area he operates as a powerful middle order batsman and handy bowler."

Matthew Wade and Jhye Richardson were also rewarded for their impressive performances after spending time out from Australia's limited-over sides due to form and injury-related concerns.

"Jhye Richardson also returns to the T20 side from injury with his performances demanding inclusion. He is a terrific young player who has been sensational in all forms of the game; and is an extremely strong fieldsman... Matthew Wade is also in red hot form with the bat. He is a very strong fielder; and a great person to have in any team. He can also substitute as wicketkeeper if required."

The three-match T20I and ODI series will get underway from February 21st and February 29th respectively.

ODI squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

T20I squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa