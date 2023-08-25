GLO v LAN Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, 1st Semi-final 

The first semi-final of the English One Day Cup will see Gloucestershire go up against Lancashire (GLO v LAN) on Friday, August 25. The Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLO v LAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gloucestershire won six out of their eight group-stage matches and finished second in the Group B points table. They won their last match against Durham by seven wickets and enter this game with plenty of momentum.

Lancashire, on the other hand, won four out of their eight group-stage matches and finished third in Group A. They won their last encounter against Nottinghamshire by seven wickets and will look to build on that in this game.

GLO v LAN Match Details

The first semi-final match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 25 at the The Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. The match is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gloucestershire v Lancashire, English One Day Cup, 1st Semi-final.

Date and Time: 25 August, 2023, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

GLO v LAN Pitch Report

The track at the The Seat Unique Stadium Stadium Ground is batting-friendly and batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 277 runs.

GLO v LAN Form Guide (Last Match)

Gloucestershire: W.

Lancashire: W.

GLO v LAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

GLO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Gloucestershire heading into this match.

GLO Probable Playing 11

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Oliver Price, James Bracey (C), Ben Wells, Zaman Akhter, Tom Smith, PA van Meekeren, Josh Shaw, Anwar Ali.

LAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Lancashire ahead of this contest.

LAN Probable Playing 11

Matthew Hurst (wk), George Bell, SJ Croft, KK Jennings (C), GP Balderson, DJ Vilas, GID Lavelle, Tom Aspinwall, TE Bailey, WSA Williams, JP Morley.

GLO v LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

James Bracey (Eight matches, 399 runs, Strike Rate: 111.45)

James Bracey has scored 399 runs at a strike rate of 111.45 in eight matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, which makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for your GLO v LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Keaton Jennings (Seven matches, 361 runs, Strike Rate: 95.50)

Keaton Jennings is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 95.50 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder pick

Ollie Price (Eight matches, 514 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 92.45 and Economy Rate: 6.84)

Ollie Price can provide your Dream11 fantasy team with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 92.45 in eight matches, while also scalping one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Paul van Meekeren (Eight matches, 15 wickets, 27 runs, Economy Rate: 6.48, Strike rate: 128.57)

Paul van Meekaren is an extremely effective bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side in this semifinal. He has fetched 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.48, while also scoring 27 runs.

GLO v LAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Price

Ollie Price is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 514 runs while scalping one wicket at an economy rate of 6.84 in eight matches.

Keaton Jennings

Keaton Jennings has scored 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 95.50. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this all-important knockout match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GLO v LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ollie Price: 186 runs and one wicket in eight matches

James Bracey: 399 runs in eight matches

George Balderson: 210 runs and 10 wickets in seven matches

Paul van Meekeren: 15 wickets and 27 runs in eight matches

Keaton Jennings: 361 runs in seven matches

GLO v LAN match expert tips

James Bracey is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He is a must-have on your fantasy team as he has garnered plenty of points over the course of this tournament.

GLO v LAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First Semi-final, Head to Head League

Gloucestershire v Lancashire Dream11 Prediction 1 - English One Day Cup

Gloucestershire v Lancashire Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batters: Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: Graeme van Buuren, George Balderson, Ollie Price, Tom Aspinwall

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Will Williams.

GLO v LAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First Semi-final, Grand League

Gloucestershire v Lancashire Prediction 2 - English One Day Cup

Gloucestershire v Lancashire Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batters: Miles Hammond, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: George Balderson, Ollie Price, Tom Price

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Will Williams, David Payne.