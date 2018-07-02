Global Canada T20, Edmonton Royals vs CWI B Team, 6th Match: 5 Talking Points

CWI B Team got out of jail and they won their second game in a row as they beat Edmonton Royals by 3 wickets in the Global Canada T20 match.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, CWIB had an excellent start as they had EDR in all sorts of trouble at 29/3. Farhaan Behardien steadied the ship before a 17-ball blitz from Kevin O Brien where he scored 49 gave the innings some much-needed impetus. EDR were bowled out for 155 as they didn’t even bat out the full 20 overs.

In reply, CWIB were in all sorts of strife before Jamaican all-rounder Fabian Allen took them home single-handedly with 2 overs to spare. He struck an unbeaten 30-ball 75 which helped CWIB climb to the top of the table.

#5 Disastrous powerplay for the Royals

Edmonton Royals, who had a phenomenal powerplay in their first game, where they scored 93 in the first 6, had a forgettable one this time as they lost 3 wickets and could only manage 35 in the first 6 overs.

Unlike the last game, both openers Luke Ronchi and Andre Fletcher, started off cautiously. But they couldn’t last beyond the third over as both of them were dismissed by left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge off consecutive deliveries in almost similar fashion.

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman was the next to go in the powerplay as he perished to a very good catch at third man. He tried to upper-cut one off Obed McCoy and Shamar Springer ran towards his right and timed his jump well to take a good catch.

EDR slipped to 29/3 at that moment and a six off the final ball in the powerplay pushed them to 35 at the end of the 6th over.