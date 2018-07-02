Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global Canada T20, Edmonton Royals vs CWI B Team, 6th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
237   //    02 Jul 2018, 09:28 IST

CWI B Team got out of jail and they won their second game in a row as they beat Edmonton Royals by 3 wickets in the Global Canada T20 match.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, CWIB had an excellent start as they had EDR in all sorts of trouble at 29/3. Farhaan Behardien steadied the ship before a 17-ball blitz from Kevin O Brien where he scored 49 gave the innings some much-needed impetus. EDR were bowled out for 155 as they didn’t even bat out the full 20 overs.

In reply, CWIB were in all sorts of strife before Jamaican all-rounder Fabian Allen took them home single-handedly with 2 overs to spare. He struck an unbeaten 30-ball 75 which helped CWIB climb to the top of the table.

#5 Disastrous powerplay for the Royals

2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Edmonton Royals, who had a phenomenal powerplay in their first game, where they scored 93 in the first 6, had a forgettable one this time as they lost 3 wickets and could only manage 35 in the first 6 overs.

Unlike the last game, both openers Luke Ronchi and Andre Fletcher, started off cautiously. But they couldn’t last beyond the third over as both of them were dismissed by left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge off consecutive deliveries in almost similar fashion.

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman was the next to go in the powerplay as he perished to a very good catch at third man. He tried to upper-cut one off Obed McCoy and Shamar Springer ran towards his right and timed his jump well to take a good catch.

EDR slipped to 29/3 at that moment and a six off the final ball in the powerplay pushed them to 35 at the end of the 6th over.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Luke Ronchi
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Edmonton...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada | Where to Watch Live Match & Streaming...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs CWI B Team, 4th...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Montreal...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks, 2nd...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Complete Squads
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Tigers look to thrash inexperienced...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 2 | Fri, 29 Jun
TBA 203/4 (20.0 ov)
MON 157/10 (18.5 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks win by 46 runs
TBA VS MON live score
Match 3 | Sat, 30 Jun
TOR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
EDM 173/2 (15.0 ov)
Edmonton Royals win by 8 wickets
TOR VS EDM live score
Match 4 | Sat, 30 Jun
MON 183/9 (20.0 ov)
CWI 187/8 (19.1 ov)
CWI B Team win by 2 wickets
MON VS CWI live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
TBA 156/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/4 (17.4 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 6 wickets
TBA VS VAN live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
EDM 155/10 (19.4 ov)
CWI 159/7 (18.0 ov)
CWI B Team win by 3 wickets
EDM VS CWI live score
Match 7 | Today, 03:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Winnipeg Hawks
TOR VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Today, 08:00 PM
Montreal Tigers
Vancouver Knights
MON VS VAN preview
Match 9 | Wed, 04 Jul, 03:00 PM
Montreal Tigers
Edmonton Royals
MON VS EDM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us