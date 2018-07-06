Global T20 Canada 11th match Edmonton Royals vs Vancouver Knights Preview and Playing XI

After back-to-back defeats, Edmonton Royals will hope for a turnaround when they take on the Vancouver Knights in the eleventh fixture of the GT20 2018 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on Friday, July 6. Knights are currently placed third on the points table with two wins and one loss from three league matches. While Royals have won one and lost two out of the three matches they have played so far and are currently fourth in the league standings with two points.

Vancouver Knights GT20 Canada

Vancouver Knights: Vancouver made a strong comeback after going down in the tournament opener against Toronto Nationals by six wickets, winning their next two matches against Winnipeg Hawks and Montreal Tigers 18 runs respectively.

With the bat, Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 83 in the previous match against Montreal Tigers is the tournament's leading run-getter and one of the key batsmen in the side. While Chris Gayle has scored just 21 runs from three games and the Knights will hope that he fires on Friday. With the ball, Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed and Sheldon Cottrell have all taken five wickets so far and these are the three bowlers that Vancouver Knights will rely on the most.

Expected Playing XI : Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Saad Bin Zafar, Sheldon Cottrell, Babar Hayat, Andre Russell, Fawad Ahmed, Kamau Leverock and Tim Southee.

Shahid Afridi Edmonton Royals

Edmonton Royals : On the other hand, Royals are coming on the back of defeats in their previous two fixtures against the West Indies B Team and Montreal Tigers. So there is going to be a lot more pressure on them as another defeat here will make it very difficult for them to progress through to the next round.

Edmonton started off really well with an eight-wicket win over Toronto Nationals in their first match but then lost their way. They will be very disappointed with their batting performance in the last game against the Tigers as they got wrapped up for just 113.

With the bat, Openers Luke Ronchi and Andre Fletcher hold the key to the team's top-order batting while Kevin O'Brien is their biggest hope in the middle order. With the ball, Hasan Ali and Wayne Parnell will has been the pick of the bowlers with five and six wickets respectively. While Mohammad Irfan too seems to be in good rhythm and has an economy rate of under 6.

Expected Playing XI : Sohail Tanvir (C), Shahid Afridi, Kevin O'Brien, Luke Ronchi (wk), Andre Fletcher, Agha Salman, Wayne Parnell, Hasan Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Farhaan Behardien and Shaiman Anwar.