Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Canada 11th match Edmonton Royals vs Vancouver Knights Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
64   //    06 Jul 2018, 05:15 IST

After back-to-back defeats, Edmonton Royals will hope for a turnaround when they take on the Vancouver Knights in the eleventh fixture of the GT20 2018 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on Friday, July 6. Knights are currently placed third on the points table with two wins and one loss from three league matches. While Royals have won one and lost two out of the three matches they have played so far and are currently fourth in the league standings with two points.


CRICKET-CANADA-T20-NATIONALS-KNIGHTS
Vancouver Knights GT20 Canada

Vancouver Knights: Vancouver made a strong comeback after going down in the tournament opener against Toronto Nationals by six wickets, winning their next two matches against Winnipeg Hawks and Montreal Tigers 18 runs respectively.

With the bat, Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 83 in the previous match against Montreal Tigers is the tournament's leading run-getter and one of the key batsmen in the side. While Chris Gayle has scored just 21 runs from three games and the Knights will hope that he fires on Friday. With the ball, Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed and Sheldon Cottrell have all taken five wickets so far and these are the three bowlers that Vancouver Knights will rely on the most.

Expected Playing XI : Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Saad Bin Zafar, Sheldon Cottrell, Babar Hayat, Andre Russell, Fawad Ahmed, Kamau Leverock and Tim Southee.

Ent
Shahid Afridi Edmonton Royals

Edmonton Royals : On the other hand, Royals are coming on the back of defeats in their previous two fixtures against the West Indies B Team and Montreal Tigers. So there is going to be a lot more pressure on them as another defeat here will make it very difficult for them to progress through to the next round.

Edmonton started off really well with an eight-wicket win over Toronto Nationals in their first match but then lost their way. They will be very disappointed with their batting performance in the last game against the Tigers as they got wrapped up for just 113.

With the bat, Openers Luke Ronchi and Andre Fletcher hold the key to the team's top-order batting while Kevin O'Brien is their biggest hope in the middle order. With the ball, Hasan Ali and Wayne Parnell will has been the pick of the bowlers with five and six wickets respectively. While Mohammad Irfan too seems to be in good rhythm and has an economy rate of under 6.

Expected Playing XI : Sohail Tanvir (C), Shahid Afridi, Kevin O'Brien, Luke Ronchi (wk), Andre Fletcher, Agha Salman, Wayne Parnell, Hasan Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Farhaan Behardien and Shaiman Anwar.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Chris Gayle
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Edmonton...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Hits and Misses from Toronto Nationals...
RELATED STORY
Montreal Tigers vs Edmonton Royals Preview: Tigers in...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada | Where to Watch Live Match & Streaming...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Fifth T20 : Winnipeg Hawks look to...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Edmonton Royals vs CWI B Team, 6th...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 8 | Mon, 02 Jul
VAN 166/6 (20.0 ov)
MON 148/10 (19.4 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 18 runs
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 04 Jul
MON 129/6 (20.0 ov)
EDM 114/10 (19.1 ov)
Montreal Tigers win by 15 runs
MON VS EDM live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
TBA 151/8 (20.0 ov)
CWI 155/1 (17.5 ov)
CWI B Team win by 9 wickets
TBA VS CWI live score
Match 11 | Today, 03:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Edmonton Royals
VAN VS EDM preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
CWI B Team
TOR VS CWI preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Winnipeg Hawks
Edmonton Royals
TBA VS EDM preview
Match 14 | Sun, 08 Jul, 03:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
CWI B Team
VAN VS CWI preview
Match 15 | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Montreal Tigers
TOR VS MON preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us