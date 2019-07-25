Global T20 Canada 2019 : 5 players to watch out for

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 198 // 25 Jul 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brendon McCullum and Yuvraj Singh will feature in this edition of Global T20 Canada

The 2nd edition of the Global T20 Canada league is all set to begin from the 25th of July 2019 with 6 teams battling against each other to win the title. After the success of the 1st season, the fans have high expectations from their favourite players who would take part in the league. The title is currently held by Vancouver Knights and the team would be hoping to continue their form in this year’s edition too.

1600 players had enrolled themselves for this edition of which 600 players were from Canada. Lendl Simmons and Sheldon Cottrell led the the highest run-scorer and leading wicket-taker charts of the tournament last time round.

The charts will definitely fluctuate this year as a lot of new names have joined the league. The excitement level has hit fever pitch for this year’s edition as some retired stars will also entertain the audiences.

Thus, through this article, we would take a look at the 5 cricketers to watch out for in competition:

#5 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is a part of Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn is one of the best T20 openers in the world at the moment. He was also among the 10 Marquee players of the first edition of Global T20 Canada league.

Widely known for his hard-hitting skills, Lynn once shook the cricketing universe when he smashed Shaun Tait onto the roof of the Gabba Cricket Ground during the Big Bash League.

The star player has had a great IPL career while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for the last couple of years. Referring to his international T20 career, the Australian batsman has got 291 runs under his belt in 18 matches. He would be hoping to give a great start to the Winnipeg Hawks at the Global Canada T20 with some explosive innings.

Thus, he is a player to watch out for in the upcoming competition.

1 / 3 NEXT