Global T20 Canada 2019: Top 5 performers of the tournament

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4 // 13 Aug 2019, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle both were a part of this league.

The second edition of Global T20 Canada league has ended with one of the most thrilling finals in the current times taking place between Winnipeg Hawks and Vancouver Knights. The game ended in a tie as both teams managed to score 192 runs in 20 overs.

In the end, the Hawks won the final as they chased down the target of 10 runs in the Super Over.

After electing to bowl first, the Vancouver Knights put on a decent show as they restricted the Winnipeg Hawks to 192 runs. Shaiman Anwar’s 90 run knock helped the Hawks put up the score on the board.

A plethora of experienced cricketers had taken part in the 2019 Global T20 league which had generated huge excitement among the fans. Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, JP Duminy and many more stars made their presence felt in this competition.

This article features the list of Top 5 performers of the tournament.

#5 Chris Lynn (Most sixes)

Chris Lynn is known for his aggressive batting style.

Chris Lynn is a kind of batsman who is the most suited for the T20 format. He is a guy who can smash every ball outside the park irrespective of the bowler bowling to him.

The 29-year-old Australian star, was a part of the winning team Winnipeg Hawks and topped the charts of hitting the most sixes in the second edition of the Canada league. He smashed a total of 27 sixes in just 7 matches. While opening the innings, he had smashed a total of 295 runs for his side.

1 / 5 NEXT