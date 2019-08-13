×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Global T20 Canada 2019: Top 5 performers of the tournament

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4   //    13 Aug 2019, 02:10 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle both were a part of this league.
Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle both were a part of this league.

The second edition of Global T20 Canada league has ended with one of the most thrilling finals in the current times taking place between Winnipeg Hawks and Vancouver Knights. The game ended in a tie as both teams managed to score 192 runs in 20 overs.

In the end, the Hawks won the final as they chased down the target of 10 runs in the Super Over.

After electing to bowl first, the Vancouver Knights put on a decent show as they restricted the Winnipeg Hawks to 192 runs. Shaiman Anwar’s 90 run knock helped the Hawks put up the score on the board.

A plethora of experienced cricketers had taken part in the 2019 Global T20 league which had generated huge excitement among the fans. Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, JP Duminy and many more stars made their presence felt in this competition.

This article features the list of Top 5 performers of the tournament.

#5 Chris Lynn (Most sixes)

Chris Lynn is known for his aggressive batting style.
Chris Lynn is known for his aggressive batting style.

Chris Lynn is a kind of batsman who is the most suited for the T20 format. He is a guy who can smash every ball outside the park irrespective of the bowler bowling to him.

The 29-year-old Australian star, was a part of the winning team Winnipeg Hawks and topped the charts of hitting the most sixes in the second edition of the Canada league. He smashed a total of 27 sixes in just 7 matches. While opening the innings, he had smashed a total of 295 runs for his side. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team Chris Gayle Jean-Paul Duminy Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug
WIH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
BRW 122/3 (14.3 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 7 wickets
WIH VS BRW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 02 Aug
EDM 165/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN 166/4 (16.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 6 wickets
EDM VS VAN live score
Match 12 | Sat, 03 Aug
BRW 222/6 (20.0 ov)
TOR 211/7 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 11 runs
BRW VS TOR live score
Match 13 | Sun, 04 Aug
WIH 195/6 (20.0 ov)
EDM 198/2 (17.4 ov)
Edmonton Royals won by 8 wickets
WIH VS EDM live score
Match 14 | Sun, 04 Aug
BRW 138/10 (19.5 ov)
VAN 139/2 (15.5 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
BRW VS VAN live score
Match 15 | Mon, 05 Aug
MON 136/9 (20.0 ov)
TOR 137/6 (17.3 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 4 wickets
MON VS TOR live score
Match 16 | Tue, 06 Aug
BRW
EDM
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 17 | Wed, 07 Aug
VAN
WIH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 18 | Wed, 07 Aug
TOR 189/5 (20.0 ov)
MON 154/10 (19.3 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 35 runs
TOR VS MON live score
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug
VAN 170/4 (16.0 ov)
BRW 103/10 (13.4 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 77 runs (DLS Method)
VAN VS BRW live score
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug
TOR 238/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 201/5 (17.1 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 2 runs (DLS Method)
TOR VS WIH live score
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug
BRW 200/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 201/3 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
BRW VS WIH live score
Final | Sun, 11 Aug
WIH 192/8 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
VAN 192/6 & 9/2 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Winnipeg Hawks win the one-over eliminator)
WIH VS VAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us