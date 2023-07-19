Global T20 Canada 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The third edition of the Global T20 Canada starts from July 20 to August 6, 2023. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will be the host for all the T20 matches.

The Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks emerged as champions in the previous editions of the tournament in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Mississauga Panthers and Surrey Jaguars will make their debuts alongside the Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, and Vancouver Knights.

Each team will consist of two marquee players, three Canadian national team players, and three emerging Canadian players. The tournament will feature a round-robin format with a total of 21 league matches. After the league stage, four playoff matches will be held to determine the ultimate champion.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the top two facing off in Qualifier 1, and the third and fourth-placed teams competing in the eliminator. The final match will take place on Sunday night, August 6th.

Let's have a look at the schedule for the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Global T20 Canada 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, July 21

Match 1 - Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers, 01:00 AM

Match 2 - Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals, 08:30 PM

Saturday, July 22

Match 3 - Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers, 01:00 AM

Match 4 - Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers, 08:30 PM

Sunday, July 23

Match 5 - Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, 01:00 AM

Match 6 - Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers, 08:30 PM

Monday, July 24

Match 7 - Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, 01:00 AM

Tuesday, July 25

Match 8 - Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars, 08:30 PM

Wednesday, July 26

Match 9 - Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, 01:00 AM

Match 10 - Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers, 08:30 PM

Thursday, July 27

Match 11 - Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, 01:00 AM

Friday, July 28

Match 12 - Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights, 08:30 PM

Saturday, July 29

Match 13 - Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars, 01:00 AM

Match 14 - Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers, 08:30 PM

Sunday, July 30

Match 15 - Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars, 01:00 AM

Match 16 - Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers, 08:30 PM

Monday, July 31

Match 17 - Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers, 01:00 AM

Tuesday, August 01

Match 18 - Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, 08:30 PM

Wednesday, August 02

Match 19 - Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights, 01:00 AM

Match 20 - Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers, 08:30 PM

Thursday, August 03

Match 21 - Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, 01:00 AM

Friday, August 04

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 08:30 PM

Saturday, August 05

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 09:30 PM

Sunday, August 06

Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:30 PM

Global T20 Canada 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India, Nepal

Live-Telecast & Streaming: Star Sports Network & FanCode

Bangladesh

Live-Telecast: T Sports

Australia

Live-Telecast & Streaming: Fox Sports

UK

Live-Telecast: Free Sports

Canada

Live-Telecast: CBC TV

Middle-East

Live-Telecast: Bein Sports

South Africa

Live-Telecast: SuperSport

Other regions

Live-Telecast: Kwesé Sports

Live-Streaming: DAZN

Global T20 Canada 2023: Full Squads

Surrey Jaguars

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Litton Das, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Sandeep Lamichane, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Bernard Scholtz, Paragat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Sheel Patel, Kairav Sharma

Mississauga Panthers

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Parveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson

Brampton Wolves

Ford Trophy - Wellington Firebirds v Northern Districts

Harbhajan Singh, Colin de Grandhome, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Max O'Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahamdzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu

Montreal Tigers

Birmingham Bears v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter Final 2

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Shrefane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bijpendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima

Toronto Nationals

T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Day One

Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Farhan Malik, Saad Bin Zafar, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan, Hamza Tariq

Vancouver Knights

Pakistan v England - 5th IT20

Mohammad Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Kartik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Nawab Singh, Muhammad Kamal, Kanwar Tathgur