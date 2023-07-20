Global T20 Canada 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Global T20 Canada 2023 will begin tonight at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. Global T20 Canada returns after a three-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the biggest T20 league of Canada.

Six teams, namely Brampton Wolves, Toronto Nationals, Mississaunga Panthers, Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars, and Montreal Tigers will participate in this year's tournament.

Several big names of world cricket like Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and Sandeep Lamichhane have signed up to play in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

The six teams will play two matches against each other in the league stage from July 20 to August 2. Top four teams will then advance to the playoffs, with the final scheduled to take place on August 6. All matches will be held at the CAA Centre.

Before the tournament begins, here's a look at the telecast, live streaming and match timing details for GT20 Canada in India.

Global T20 Canada 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will telecast Global T20 Canada matches in India. All matches will be available in English commentary only. On double-header days, the first match will start at 8:30 pm IST and 1:00 am IST in India.

Qualifier 2 and the final have a special start time of 9:30 PM IST. Star Sports 2 can be subscribed for ₹4 (+GST) for one month.

Global T20 Canada live streaming in India

FanCode has secured the live streaming rights for GT20 Canada in India. Fans having a monthly or yearly pass on the online streaming platform can watch the matches for free.

However, new users will have to buy a pass to watch GT20 Canada live. FanCode has launched a special tour pass worth ₹89 to watch the full tournament live.