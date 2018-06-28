Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Edmonton Royals

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
Shahid Afridi in his final international appearance

The Global T20 Canada, which is the international T20 league held in Canada, begins its inaugural season on June 28. When new countries like Canada take up the sport and try their best to develop, it is a matter of pride and importance to the sport.

The league is contested by the Windies B team and five main Canada-based city teams - namely the Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks. Almost 1600 players participated in the players' draft that was conducted on June 3, 2018, out of which nearly 600 were Canadians.

In the end, 96 players were selected to play for the six teams, 16 players apiece. The tournament will also feature marquee players Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Darren Sammy.

The Edmonton Royals are one of the sides in the tournament. Coached by Mohammad Akram, the team has a good set of players which can definitely go all the way and take a direct shot at the title. In the upcoming slides, we shall get familiar with Edmonton Royals, the squad, their chances and more.

General Overview

The Edmonton Royals is one of the six teams in the Global T20 League Canada. It is coached by Mohammad Akram and is captained by Shahid Afridi, who is also their icon player.

Shahid Afridi has the experience of leading Pakistan to their first World T20 victory, defeating Sri Lanka in the 2009 edition of the tournament. He also scored the winning runs. Apart from that, he is also widely regarded as a very useful all-rounder, especially in the limited-over formats.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Chris Lynn
