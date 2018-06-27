Global T20 Canada broadcast rights bagged by Star Sports

The inaugural game will see the Toronto Nationals take on Vancouver Knights

The inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada will be broadcast live by Star Sports. The two-week long tournament that features the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and, David Warner begins on June 28 and fans catch all the action live on Star Sports after they bragged the broadcast rights for the tournament.

"The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar. Fans can catch all the highlights on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Hotstar", a release from Star Sports read.

GT20 Canada is the latest attempt to bring cricket fever to Canada and will feature some of the finest T20 players in the world from the likes of Shahid Afridi and Sunil Narine to Dwayne Bravo and Chris Lynn. The inaugural edition will also see former Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner get a chance to showcase their talent after their one-year suspension by Cricket Australia.

Global T20 Canada 2018 begins on June 28 with the game between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights and will see six teams take part in the tournament that ends with the final on July 15. All the games will take place at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City in Ontario, Toronto. Cricket West Indies B team, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Ottawa Royals, Vancouver Knights, and Winnipeg Hawks are the six teams that will take part in the tournament.

Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy and Steve Smith were the marquee players ahead of the Global T20 Canada draft, where the squads for five of the six teams competing in the Global T20 Canada 2018 were decided. The squad for the Cricket West Indies B team will feature members of West Indies' victorious ICC U-19 World Cup 2016 squad like Justin Greaves and Shamar Springer.