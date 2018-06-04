Global T20 Canada: Complete Squads

David Warner, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell are all set to feature.

Srihari FEATURED WRITER News 04 Jun 2018, 09:15 IST 9.93K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Several T20 stars will headline the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada

Suspended Australia duo of David Warner and Steve Smith, along with Darren Sammy, Dwayne Bravo, Shahid Afridi and, Chris Gayle will headline the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada.

The squads for five of the six teams competing in the Global T20 Canada 2018 have been decided after the draft that took place. The squad for the Caribbean All-Stars team, which will consist exclusively of players from the Caribbean islands will be announced soon.

The draft consisted of 16 rounds and the Toronto Nationals, who got the first pick went with two-time World T20-winning Windies captain Darren Sammy. Vancouver Knights went second and snapped up Windies opener Chris Gayle while Winnipeg Hawks who got the third pick went with another West Indian all-rounder in Dwayne Bravo.

Edmonton Royals then went with Shahid Afridi while the Montreal Tigers opted for Lasith Malinga to conclude the first round of the Global T20 Canada draft.

The explosive Windies trio of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Evin Lewis will play for the Vancouver Knights while the Toronto Nationals will have the all-round talents of Darren Sammy and Kieron Pollard to go along with Steve Smith at the top of the order.

David Warner and Lendl Simmons will form an explosive opening partnership for the Winnipeg Hawks, who also have the David Miller, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo in their ranks. Montreal Tigers will have two of the finest T20 bowlers in Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine in their ranks. Aside from that, they will also have the all-round talents of Thisara Perera and Mohammad Hafeez.

The Edmonton Royals are packed with power players and some of the finest T20 bowlers from Pakistan. Not only do they have Chris Lynn and Luke Ronchi but also Christiaan Jonker, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammed Irfan.

The six-team tournament begins on June 28 and ends on July 15.

Here are the complete squads of the five teams competing in the Global T20 Canada:

Toronto Nationals: Darren Sammy, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Ruman Rias, Nikhil Dutta, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Naveed Ahmed, Nasakat Khan, Farhan Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Usama Mir, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Umair Ghani

Vancouver Knights: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tim Southee, Chadwick Walton, Fawad Ahmed, Babar Hayat, Sheldon Cottrell, Saad Bin Zafar, Ruvindu Gunasekara, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Steven Jacobs, Salman Nazar, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Jeremy Gordon

Winnipeg Hawks: Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Ben McDermott, Ali Khan, Hamza Tariq, Junaid Siddique, Tion Webster, Rizwan Cheema, Hiral Patel, Mark Deyal, Kyle Phillip

Edmonton Royals: Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Luke Ronchi, Mohammed Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Christiaan Jonker, Wayne Parnell, Asif Ali, Hasan Khan, Agha Salman, Shaiman Anwar, Ammar Khalid, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Ahmed Raza, Simon Pervez, Abraash Khan

Montreal Tigers: Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Denesh Ramdin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, George Worker, Najibullah Zadran, Cecil Pervez, Mohammed Ibrahim Khaleel, Dilon Heylinger, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan