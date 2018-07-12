Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Canada, Edmonton Royals vs Winnipeg Hawks, 18th Match, Round 2: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
440   //    12 Jul 2018, 00:41 IST

David Warner’s 42 along with a few other contributions and Fidel Edwards’ four-fer in a good team bowling effort helped the Winnipeg Hawks to register their first win over Edmonton Royals.

After Warner won the toss, it was no surprise that he opted to bowl first. Agha Salman (43) and Abraash Khan (30) were the only batsmen to get past the 30-run mark. A crumbling and stumbling middle-order crawled its way to 141. Fidel Edwards picked up four wickets while Hiral Patel and Lendl Simmons took two apiece.

Chasing 142, the Hawks did get off to a good start before Lendl Simmons was hit on the glove before he went off the field. David Warner finally came good as he scored 42 and Mark Deyal played a good 19-ball cameo to finish things off.

#5 Fidel Edwards continues his good run

Somerset v Hampshire - Specsavers County Championship: Division One
Edwards was impressive today

Fidel Edwards has played 4 games so far in this Global T20 Canada and has bowled with great intent. He’s bowled fast and fiery spells and has rattled a few batsmen.

After picking up 5 wickets in the 3 previous games, Edwards returned with figures 4/19 in 3.5 overs. He was hit for a four on the first delivery of his spell but he came back strongly as he got rid of the in-form Luke Ronchi as he bounced him out. However, Edwards did go for 14 runs in his first over as he conceded a couple more boundaries.

But he then came back and bowled three excellent overs. He conceded just 5 runs and took 3 wickets. The 36-year-old pacer bowled fast and troubled most of the batsmen and finished with a four-fer. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team Edmonton Royals Cricket Team David Warner
Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals:...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks, 2nd...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Edmonton...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Preview and Playing XI: Confident West...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Edmonton Royals vs CWI B Team, 6th...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 11th match Edmonton Royals vs Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs CWI B Team, 10th...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 15 | Sun, 08 Jul
MON 176/4 (20.0 ov)
TOR 179/9 (20.0 ov)
Toronto Nationals win by 1 wicket
MON VS TOR live score
| Tue, 10 Jul
CWI 162/7 (20.0 ov)
MON 165/4 (17.3 ov)
Montreal Tigers win by 6 wickets
CWI VS MON live score
| Tue, 10 Jul
TOR 103/10 (16.5 ov)
VAN 104/2 (12.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
| Yesterday
EDM 141/10 (19.5 ov)
TBA 142/2 (16.4 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks win by 8 wickets
EDM VS TBA live score
Qualifier 1 | Today, 03:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
CWI B Team
CWI B Team won the toss and elected to bowl.
VAN VS CWI live score
Eliminator | Today, 08:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 14 Jul, 07:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 15 Jul, 07:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us