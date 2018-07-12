Global T20 Canada, Edmonton Royals vs Winnipeg Hawks, 18th Match, Round 2: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 440 // 12 Jul 2018, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner’s 42 along with a few other contributions and Fidel Edwards’ four-fer in a good team bowling effort helped the Winnipeg Hawks to register their first win over Edmonton Royals.

After Warner won the toss, it was no surprise that he opted to bowl first. Agha Salman (43) and Abraash Khan (30) were the only batsmen to get past the 30-run mark. A crumbling and stumbling middle-order crawled its way to 141. Fidel Edwards picked up four wickets while Hiral Patel and Lendl Simmons took two apiece.

Chasing 142, the Hawks did get off to a good start before Lendl Simmons was hit on the glove before he went off the field. David Warner finally came good as he scored 42 and Mark Deyal played a good 19-ball cameo to finish things off.

#5 Fidel Edwards continues his good run

Edwards was impressive today

Fidel Edwards has played 4 games so far in this Global T20 Canada and has bowled with great intent. He’s bowled fast and fiery spells and has rattled a few batsmen.

After picking up 5 wickets in the 3 previous games, Edwards returned with figures 4/19 in 3.5 overs. He was hit for a four on the first delivery of his spell but he came back strongly as he got rid of the in-form Luke Ronchi as he bounced him out. However, Edwards did go for 14 runs in his first over as he conceded a couple more boundaries.

But he then came back and bowled three excellent overs. He conceded just 5 runs and took 3 wickets. The 36-year-old pacer bowled fast and troubled most of the batsmen and finished with a four-fer.