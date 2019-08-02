×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Global T20 Canada: Faf du Plessis signs off with blazing fifty

Mustafa Ismail
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    02 Aug 2019, 01:19 IST

Despite a tough World Cup, Faf was in prime form in the GT20 Canada
Despite a tough World Cup, Faf was in prime form in the GT20 Canada

Faf du Plessis announced at the toss yesterday that the game between the Edmonton Royals and the Montreal Tigers would be his last of the current edition of the Global T20 Canada.

He signed off with an exhilarating innings which lasted 20 balls but had all the shots in the book. From the scoop over the keeper to a six over extra cover, Faf treated Canadian fans to batting of the highest calibre. 


The current captain of the South African cricket team, Faf, after a disappointing campaign for his country, decided to head out to Canada to feature in the GT20 tournament. He was named the captain of the Edmonton Royals, a team which also consists of international stars such as James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Ben Cutting. 


Despite losing their first three games from winning positions, Edmonton have been the team to watch out for, with their international players producing some mesmerizing individual performances.

Unfortunately, though, they have lost out on key moments; yesterday, they failed to defend 18 runs off the last over as Neesham was struck for some big sixes by Montreal's tail-end batsmen. It was far from the ideal way to end the tournament on a personal note for du Plessis, as his team failed to register a single win despite boasting a star-studded lineup.

Nonetheless, Canada witnessed high-quality international batting by South Africa's captain, as he entertained the crowds with some mesmerizing shots whenever he was at the crease.


Advertisement

In his last match, Faf scored a whirlwind 55 off 20 balls with a mix of proper cricketing shots and some cheeky dabs. Although his innings was not enough to win the match for his team, it was a delight to watch, especially for fans in Canada, who were witnessing such a high-class player in action for the first time.

With many international cricketers joining the league this year, it has improved the quality of cricket and the only way is up for the GT20. Faf will be missed for the rest of the tournament, but the Canadian faithful will never forget his batting.

Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Faf du Plessis Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Global T20 Canada 2019 is off to a brilliant start
RELATED STORY
Shadab Jakati to feature as assistant coach for Edmonton Royals in Global T20 Canada tournament
RELATED STORY
GT20 2019: [Watch] Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal on his Global T20 Canada debut 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs CWI B Team, Qualifier 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
GT20 Canada: Vancouver Knights post 2nd highest total in T20 cricket 
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh signs for Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada season 2
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis planned to start England game with Tahir a year ago
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Defeat brought back memories of semifinal loss at Auckland - Faf du Plessis
RELATED STORY
Is it fair for Faf du Plessis to blame the pitches in the subcontinent for his team's failures?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: " You can't call teams minnows anymore" says Faf Du Plessis before South Africa's encounter against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug, 10:00 PM
Winnipeg Hawks
Brampton Wolves
Brampton Wolves won the toss and elected to bowl.
WIH VS BRW live score
Match 11 | Today, 10:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Edmonton Royals
VAN VS EDM preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Brampton Wolves
TOR VS BRW preview
Match 13 | Sun, 04 Aug, 02:00 AM
Winnipeg Hawks
Edmonton Royals
WIH VS EDM preview
Match 14 | Sun, 04 Aug, 10:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Brampton Wolves
VAN VS BRW preview
Match 15 | Mon, 05 Aug, 02:00 AM
Toronto Nationals
Montreal Tigers
TOR VS MON preview
Match 16 | Tue, 06 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
6th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 17 | Wed, 07 Aug, 02:00 AM
2nd
5th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 18 | Wed, 07 Aug, 10:00 PM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug, 02:00 AM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us