Global T20 Canada Preview and Playing XI: Confident West Indies B look to thrash table toppers Winnipeg Hawks

Winnipeg Hawks Global T20 Canada

West Indies B will be eying their third straight win of the tournament when they go up against the Winnipeg Hawks in the tenth match of the Global T20 Canada at the Maple Leaf Ground on Thursday, July 5. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win in their previous fixture.

Winnipeg Hawks: The Hawks are currently leading the T20 league standings with four points from three matches. They began their Global League campaign with a thumping 46 run win over Montreal Tigers but suffered a six-wicket loss against Vancouver Knights in their second match. Then bounced back into the competition with a clinical performance against Toronto Nationals to secure a comfortable win by 56 runs.

Skipper Dwayne Bravo has decided to pull himself out of the remainder of the tournament, and the Australian opening batsman David Warner is set to take over the captaincy from the West Indian allrounder. While Imad Wasim, the left-arm spinner from Pakistan, has been added to the squad as a replacement for Bravo.

With the Bat, Lendl Simmons is the key man for WPH and has scored the most runs for the team, with overall scores of 36, 24 and 44 runs in three matches. While Ben McDermott cracked match-winning fifty against Montreal Tigers. With the Ball, Ali Khan has taken five wickets in the tournament including a four-wicket haul in the previous game against Toronto Nationals. Edwards too was impressive last time with figures of 2-8 from four overs.

Expected Playing XI: Anthony Bramble (C), Jeremiah Louis, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Springer, Kavem Hodge and Fabian Allen.

Cricket West Indies B Team

West Indies B: Not many would have expected the CWIB Team to perform like they did in their first two matches. They are currently second on the points table with four points. They chased down Montreal's 183 in their first game to win by two wickets and then followed that up with a slightly more convincing three-wicket win by knocking off Edmonton's 155.

With the bat, The middle-order batsman Fabian Allen scored an unbeaten 30-ball 75 in the last match against Edmonton Royals to steer his side to victory. While Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King both struck fifties against Montreal Tigers. With the ball, The left-arm pacer McCoy has taken seven wickets to become the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. While Jeremiah Louis claimed three wickets against the Tigers.

Expected Playing XI: David Warner (c), David Miller, Kyle Philip, Ali Khan, Lendl Simmons, Ben McDermott, Fidel Edwards, Darren Bravo, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Junaid Siddiqui and Tion Webster.