Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals: Last chance to qualify for round two

Preet Amrit Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
64   //    06 Jul 2018, 14:43 IST

Winnipeg Hawks will look to bounce back from their defeat to Toronto Nationals and cement their spot in GT20 round two when they face Edmonton Royals at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Ontario on Saturday, July 7. After a bright start, Edmonton have struggled in their previous two matches. Winnipeg, no longer have their skipper and leading wicket-taker, Dwayne Bravo but they do have the firepower to bounce back from their own defeat last time out.

Toronto Nationals v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada
Winnipeg Hawks Global T20 Canada

Winnipeg Hawks: Skipper Dwayne Bravo's brief stint in charge of Hawks is over after he departed to take part in England's Vitality t20 Blast with Middlesex. In his absence, David Warner took charge against the West Indies B Team and is now looking for his first win as Winnipeg captain.

With the bat, Lendl Simmons is among the top scorers in the league having hit 13 fours and ten sixes on his way to 149 runs in the first four games. His last two innings have bought 44 and 45 runs respectively. While Ben McDermott hit 68 in the first match, he scored 25 and 31 in previous two outings.

With the ball, Fidel Edwards has stepped up with economical figures of 2/8 and 1/17 in his two matches so far while all-rounder Tion Webster claimed 4/22 against the Toronto Nationals.

Expected Playing XI: David Warner (C), Lendl Simmons, Fidel Edwards, Ben McDermott, Darren Bravo, Kyle Phillip, David Miller, Mark Deyal, Rayad Emrit, Ali Khan and Tion Webster.

Shahid Afridi Edmonton Royals
Shahid Afridi Edmonton Royals

Edmonton Royals: Edmonton got their campaign off to a blistering start against Toronto Nationals, chasing 170 to win with five overs to spare but the wheels have come off since then. Then they posted 155 all out against the CWI B Team but lost by three wickets with two overs to spare and it got even worse in a low-scoring game against Montreal Tigers. Chasing just 130 to win they collapsed to 114 all-out with five balls to spare.

With the bat, Luke Ronchi has been at his big-hitting best for Edmonton Royals with two quick-fire knocks of 47 and 30 so far while Kevin O'Brien and Andre Fletcher hit 49 and 68 respectively in the first match to prove their big-hitting ability.

With the ball, Wayne Parnell is their leading wicket-taker for Royals with six from three games with a good economy rate of 7.10 and had taken 3/23 against Montreal Tigers. He will be their go-to man with the ball.

Expected Playing XI: Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Luke Ronchi, Hassan Khan, Andre Fletcher, Agha Salman, Wayne Parnell Farhaan Behardien, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir and Kevin O'Brien.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 
