Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Round 2: Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Preview and Probable Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
219   //    10 Jul 2018, 19:48 IST

CRICKET-CANADA-T20-NATIONALS-KNIGHTS
Vancouver Knights: Global T20 Canada

Vancouver Knights are set to be in action against Toronto Nationals in round 2 of the ongoing Global T20 on July 10 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City. Both teams went head-to-head in the opening game of the GT20 2018. Toronto won the toss and put Vancouver into bat who amassed a mammoth 227/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The Nationals then completed a brilliant chase and cantered home to win the contest with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Vancouver Knights: Vancouver are currently second on the points table with three wins, one defeat and a washout from their five league matches. They began their Global T20 campaign with a six-wicket loss against the Nationals but bounced back strongly by winning their next three matches. They also managed to eke out an impressive 35 run win in their previous T20 against the table-toppers West Indies B.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, Babar Hayat, Saad Bin Zafar, Steven Jacobs, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Tim Southee and Fawad Ahmed.

With the bat, skipper Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the key men at the top. Gayle returned to form with a knock of 63 in the previous fixture against the Windies B Team. Lewis hit a 55-ball 96 in the reverse encounter. Similarly, Rassie van der Dussen is the team's highest run-scorer with 177 runs in four fixtures. Andre Russell, with his big-hitting ability, is a vital cog in the middle order while Cottrell has bagged the most wickets - 9 - from four matches. Fawad and Southee have six wickets each.


Toronto Nationals v Vancouver Knights: Global T20 Canada
Toronto Nationals: Global T20 Canada

Toronto Nationals: On the flipside, Nationals have won two and lost three out of their five matches and sit next to bottom in the league standings. After starting the tournament off with a six-wicket win over the Knights, the Nationals suffered three consecutive defeats against Edmonton Royals, Winnipeg Hawks and the Windies B Team. They, however, managed to eke out a thrilling one-wicket win in their previous fixture against the Montreal Tigers.

For Toronto, Steven Smith and Anton Devcich scored 61 and 92* in their earlier encounter against Vancouver. Devcich, with 203 runs, is Toronto's leading run scorer and Smith is at number three, with two half-centuries in the tournament. In the middle order, Kieron Pollard and Johnson Charles can also be destructive on their day. Pollard has been impressive among the bowlers as well, with four wickets in five games.

Apart from him, Toronto Nationals will bank on Mohammad Sami to do the job as he claimed three wickets in the previous fixture against Montreal Tigers and will be coming into this game high on confidence.

Expected Playing XI: Darren Sammy (C), Mohammad Sami, Kamran Akmal, Johnson Charles, Steven Smith, Kesrick Williams, Anton Devcich, Usama Mir, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Kumar and Navneet Singh Dhaliwal

Global T20 Canada 2018 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Steven Smith Chris Gayle
Global T20 Canada: Hits and Misses from Toronto Nationals...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Match 12: Toronto Nationals vs West...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 11th match Edmonton Royals vs Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights,...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Toronto...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Fifth T20 : Winnipeg Hawks look to...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 13 | Sat, 07 Jul
TBA 203/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 209/5 (19.3 ov)
Edmonton Royals win by 5 wickets
TBA VS EDM live score
Match 14 | Sun, 08 Jul
VAN 175/4 (20.0 ov)
CWI 140/10 (19.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 35 runs
VAN VS CWI live score
Match 15 | Sun, 08 Jul
MON 176/4 (20.0 ov)
TOR 179/9 (20.0 ov)
Toronto Nationals win by 1 wicket
MON VS TOR live score
| Yesterday
CWI 162/7 (20.0 ov)
MON 165/4 (17.3 ov)
Montreal Tigers win by 6 wickets
CWI VS MON live score
| Yesterday
TOR 103/10 (16.5 ov)
VAN 104/2 (12.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
| Today, 03:00 PM
Edmonton Royals
Winnipeg Hawks
EDM VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us