West Indies A v India A 2019: Shubman Gill proves his mettle with a sublime double ton

Shubman Gill has certainly made a strong case for himself

"It was disappointing not to get picked for the tour, but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors," said young Shubman Gill, who was undoubtedly dejected after being ignored by the panel of selectors for India's tour of the West Indies.

Letting his bat do the talking, the flamboyant youngster crafted an unbeaten 204 against West Indies A in the second innings of the third unofficial Test. Tottering at 14/3, India A were rescued by Gill and Hanuma Vihari (118*), as the duo stitched together a magnificent 315-run partnership, gradually wresting back the advantage in favor of the visiting side.

Riding on the gargantuan knocks by the duo, India A ultimately declared the innings at 365-4, strategically compelling the hosts to battle through the remaining fifteen overs till stumps. In the process, the Punjab lad also became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a first-class double century.

Compensating for a golden duck in the first innings, the elegant right-hander deflated the potent bowling attack, scoring at a frenetic pace, with a strike rate of over 80. Dispatching the ball to the fence on 19 occasions, Gill also majestically cleared the rope twice in his 250-ball knock.

Vihari complemented the youngster beautifully, anchoring the resurgence in his patient 221-deliveries stay at the crease. The skipper hit 10 fours and a lone six during his valiant innings, laying the foundation for a significant target.

It is noteworthy to mention that Gill was impressive in the recent ODI series against West Indies A, concluding the series as the leading run-scorer with 218 runs in five matches, including a blazing 29 ball half-century in the final ODI.

Neglected for selection as part of the senior side earlier, Shubman Gill's magnificent double century will send across a powerful message to the management. Primarily considered in the reckoning for a berth in the limited-overs side, the swashbuckling middle-order batsman is certainly knocking on the doors of the senior Test side with his consistent performances.