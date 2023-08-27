Gloucestershire vs New Zealand, T20 Practice Match: Probable XIs, Pitch report, Weather forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand is touring England for two white-ball series, starting from August 30. The tour will have a four-match T20I series, followed by a four-match ODI series. It will be crucial for both sides to prepare for the World Cup which begins in less than 50 days.

New Zealand were scheduled to play two practice games before taking on England in the first T20I at Chester-le-Street on August 30. They faced Worcestershire in their first practice match and will lock horns against Gloucestershire in the second. This practice game will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

The Kiwis beat Worcestershire comprehensively the other day. Kyle Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra, and Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets apiece as they knocked over Worcestershire on 124.

Contributions from their batters helped them chase down the total in just 12 overs. They will look to repeat their performance against Gloucestershire in their second practice match.

Gloucestershire recently faced Lancashire in the first quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023. A solid all-round effort saw them win the game comprehensively to reach the semi-finals. They will be high in confidence after the win and will look to bring out their A-game on Sunday to challenge New Zealand.

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs New Zealand, T20 Practice Match, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: August 27th, 2023, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol looks to be a good surface to bat on. The batters generally have a good time batting here as they can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket in Bristol on Sunday, with a 40 percent chance of rain predicted with the temperature expected to be below 20 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

Probable XI

Joe Phillips, Tommy Boorman, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Syed, Ed Middleton, Josh Shaw, Dominic Goodman (c), Zaman Akhter, Luke Charlesworth, Zaman Shafi

New Zealand

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand will face Gloucestershire in the second practice match before they will take on England in the T20I series. They will be looking to get their preparations right against Gloucestershire who will, on their part, try to fire in unison on Sunday.

New Zealand looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this practice match.

Gloucestershire vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

