Graeme Swann all set to participate in celebrity dance show

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 128 // 16 Aug 2018, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Swann sharing a moment with cook during the recent Edgbaston test match

What's the story?

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann is all in for yet another chapter in his life. After successful stints on the cricket pitch as a valuable off-break bowler and as a cricket commentator, he is now prepared to participate in "Strictly Come Dancing", a predominantly-dance-based show broadcasted by BBC One.

In case you didn't know

The show shares a unique association with those from the cricketing fraternity, as Swann is not the first one from the field to take himself to the dance floor. In 2005, former British pace bowler Darren Gough won the entire show, while the achievement was repeated by former batsman Mark Ramprakash in the next year.

Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan have also participated in varying seasons of the series - the former in 2009 and the latter in 2012.

Graeme Swann has been highly effective with his spin bowling for England, finishing his career as the sixth highest wicket-taker of all time for the country (410 wickets across all formats). Since retirement from the pitch in 2013, he assumed duties off it, as he began commentating for the BBC.

He is also a part of the "BBC Test Match Special" show for the ongoing England-India series. In lesser known facts about him, he is also the lead singer of the rock band "Dr.Comfort and the Lurid Revelations" which plays cover songs in gigs around Nottinghamshire.

Graeme Swann is on Twitter as @Swannyg66 and often regales the audiences with his charming wit, making him one of the must-follow cricketers on social media.

The details

Here's a snapshot of the tweet confirming Swann's participation in the event:

Swann is supposedly delighted the opportunity and hand, as evident from his words that went on air in the BBC, yesterday: “I’m hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who’ve either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show. I don’t have any background in dancing, but can do the floss, so let’s hope this comes in useful!”

The new career move of the cricket star was unveiled by Angela Scanlon and OJ Borg, presenters for the upcoming season of the show. In the presentation video that can be viewed at BBC One's social and broadcasting media spaces, Angela can be heard quizzing the star about whether any fellow cricketers who had previously appeared on the show had offered any advice about starring in the series. However, he confirmed that he had kept his new job under wraps, prior to any official announcement, as a result of which he was yet to receive any such advice.

What's next

The show traditionally begins airing every September, while a few of the initial episodes are shot earlier - around late August. BBC is yet to announce the actual start-of-airing date for this year's show.