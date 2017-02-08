Graeme Swann believes Joe Root should not be made the captain

Swann said he would prefer Stuart Broad instead.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has said that he wouldn’t give the captaincy to Joe Root, instead will give it to Stuart Broad. Swann also believes that he’s the only person in the world to think so.

The Test match pundit said, “I think I’m the only person in the world who says no to Joe Root as England captain. If it was down to me right now I’d give Stuart Broad the job. I think Joe is growing into more of a mature player and he is trying to be more serious and trying to prove to everyone that he’s got the character as a captain.”

Alastair Cook, after four years and 59 Tests in charge, decided to resign from Test captaincy when he realised there was not much left in him to lead the country and Root is now the obvious successor.

Swann who played alongside Root during the latter’s early days in the sport feels the middle-order batsman is not the right person for the captaincy. He thinks Root is growing as a player and now wants to prove himself as a skipper. He instead feels that the young batsman should be left pressure-free to become the greatest batsman in English cricket.

Swann also feels Broad who was named the captain of English team for the series against West Indies and for the World T20 is a better player to fill in the big shoes of captaincy.

For most people, Joe Root is a perfect choice to be the next skipper of the English team. But now with Graeme Swann sharing his view about the right-handed batsman, it’ll be interesting to see who takes up the captaincy.

Swann might have his own reasons in stating that he doesn’t want Root to be handed the captaincy. On the other hand, the 26-year-old’s experience as a captain might be limited but this remains the same for any contender in the England team currently. Other comments state that the extra burden might jeopardise his output as a batsman but if that was the case, then Kohli wouldn’t have been a successful captain as well.