Graeme Swann explains why he thinks Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial for India in T20 World Cup

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

New Zealand v India - T20: Match 3

During the 2019 World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja was not a regular in India's playing XI. However, he played a memorable inning against New Zealand in the semi-final of the mega event, after which he has been a permanent presence in the Indian side in limited-overs cricket. He has been in fine form in the recent past and has been one of the top performers in the ongoing series against the Black Caps.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann heaped praise on the Indian all-rounder and said it would be better for the English team if he wasn't a part of the Men in Blue's playing XI.

“All the other teams in the world do not want Jadeja to be playing in that India team. He’s very very important player. From an English point of view, we’d very happy (if he doesn’t play),” Swann said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

Jadeja has been the man in form for India as the team's primary all-rounder in the absence of Hardik Pandya. As per Swann, there shouldn’t be any debate on Jadeja’s spot in the Indian playing XI.

He then went on to explain that since the southpaw has been successful on the small New Zealand grounds, he will be much more effective on the relatively larger grounds in Australia during the T20 World Cup later this year.

“He’s doing well in New Zealand conditions on smaller grounds, in Australia, it’ll be the exact opposite, those are big grounds. If you as a spinner can bowl well on smaller grounds then you can do better on the big one,” Swann said.