"Greatest match-winner of this era" - Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma for blazing knock and anticipate his appointment as Indian T20I captain

Team India ended their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on a high courtesy of a resounding win over Namibia on Monday. Openers Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) continued their good form as they hit the ball all around the park through some immaculate stroke-play.

Rohit Sharma looked in ominous touch throughout his knock and took on the role of aggressor today. During his exhilarating knock, Rohit Sharma joined Virat Kohli in an exclusive club. They are now the only two batters to have scored over 3000 runs in all three formats of the game.

It was the final match for Virat Kohli as Team India skipper in the T20I format. Rohit Sharma is now the clear favorite to be appointed as the new skipper. Fans also anticipated Rohit Sharma's appointment as the Indian T20I captain and expressed it on Twitter.

Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma for the blazing knock and anticipate his appointment as Indian T20I captain

@imro45 🇮🇳 || A B H I J I T || Fan boy @imabhijit98_



• Most Runs in T20 World cups among indians

• Most catches By an Indian in T20Is

• 3rd batsman in the world to score 3000 runs in T20I

• He becomes fastest batsman to score 3000 T20I runs in terms of deliveries



@ImRo45 #ind Records created by Rohit Sharma in this match:• Most Runs in T20 World cups among indians• Most catches By an Indian in T20Is• 3rd batsman in the world to score 3000 runs in T20I• He becomes fastest batsman to score 3000 T20I runs in terms of deliveries Records created by Rohit Sharma in this match:• Most Runs in T20 World cups among indians • Most catches By an Indian in T20Is• 3rd batsman in the world to score 3000 runs in T20I• He becomes fastest batsman to score 3000 T20I runs in terms of deliveries@ImRo45 #ind https://t.co/GECdbAKRRR

TRAING OF CRICKET @OfTraing KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the possible vice-captains for the Indian T20I side after Rohit Sharma takes over from Virat Kohli at the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the possible vice-captains for the Indian T20I side after Rohit Sharma takes over from Virat Kohli at the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November.

Akshay Saxena @akshaysaxenaas Captain : Rohit Sharma

Head Coach : Rahul Dravid



Beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. Captain : Rohit SharmaHead Coach : Rahul DravidBeginning of a new era in Indian cricket. https://t.co/QIdTKrvWx3

RJ_tweets @rohiit_jain

1. Not playing

2. Changing Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul opening pair.



#indiancricket Two points that I think the reason that #Ind is out of #SemiFinal race is1. Not playing @ashwinravi99 in the first two matches.2. Changing Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul opening pair. #Ind vsNam #T20WorldCup Two points that I think the reason that #Ind is out of #SemiFinal race is 1. Not playing @ashwinravi99 in the first two matches. 2. Changing Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul opening pair. #indiancricket #IndvsNam #T20WorldCup

Ethan Hunt 🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿 @JonSnowLegacy Time to takeover:

Rohit Sharma walking down to lift ICC Trophy Time to takeover: Rohit Sharma walking down to lift ICC Trophy https://t.co/L0JraH6oiZ

𝙑 ♪ |A LEGEND WILL RISE| @RKs_Tilllast

All the best Hitman Rohit Sharma ❤️

#India just waiting for your day as a captain and a batsman for ICT, let's show them what you got 💪All the best Hitman Rohit Sharma ❤️ just waiting for your day as a captain and a batsman for ICT, let's show them what you got 💪All the best Hitman Rohit Sharma ❤️#India https://t.co/ucgxcQx24F

Cricket Stats @7jaiswalshivam

(Innings)



847 - Rohit Sharma* (30)

845 - Virat Kohli (19)

593 - Yuvraj Singh (28)

529 - MS Dhoni (29)



#INDvNAM #T20WorldCup Most runs for India in T20 World Cup:(Innings)847 - Rohit Sharma* (30)845 - Virat Kohli (19)593 - Yuvraj Singh (28)529 - MS Dhoni (29) Most runs for India in T20 World Cup:(Innings)847 - Rohit Sharma* (30)845 - Virat Kohli (19)593 - Yuvraj Singh (28)529 - MS Dhoni (29)#INDvNAM #T20WorldCup

yash it is. @yaxhhhhhhhhhhhh Gautam Gambhir starter pack:



"Rohit sharma aur jos buttler probably white ball ke sabse do behtareen ballebaz hai"😹

"Probably Kane Williamson iss generation ke sabse behtareen captain hai jatin"

"Dekhiye team sirf kaptaan se nhi chalti, puri team ka contribution hota hai"😹 Gautam Gambhir starter pack:"Rohit sharma aur jos buttler probably white ball ke sabse do behtareen ballebaz hai"😹"Probably Kane Williamson iss generation ke sabse behtareen captain hai jatin""Dekhiye team sirf kaptaan se nhi chalti, puri team ka contribution hota hai"😹

bunny @bunny99679324



Also Sanju in place of Pant. @Puneite_ Don't want to see Virat, Rohit, Hardik, Shami, Bhuvi, Rahul chahar (if he didn't improve).Also Sanju in place of Pant. @Puneite_ Don't want to see Virat, Rohit, Hardik, Shami, Bhuvi, Rahul chahar (if he didn't improve).Also Sanju in place of Pant.

Carryminati @Carrymi96960529 @BCCI @ImRo45



In 2019 WC dropped Raydu and gave chance to Vijay Shanker who had small sample size in International cricket



In 2021 WC dropped Yuzi & Shreyas Iyer and gave chance to SKY,Ishan & Rahul Chahar who played just 2-3 games for INDIA @klrahul11 mistake again from Selectors,In 2019 WC dropped Raydu and gave chance to Vijay Shanker who had small sample size in International cricketIn 2021 WC dropped Yuzi & Shreyas Iyer and gave chance to SKY,Ishan & Rahul Chahar who played just 2-3 games for INDIA @BCCI @ImRo45 @klrahul11 mistake again from Selectors,In 2019 WC dropped Raydu and gave chance to Vijay Shanker who had small sample size in International cricketIn 2021 WC dropped Yuzi & Shreyas Iyer and gave chance to SKY,Ishan & Rahul Chahar who played just 2-3 games for INDIA

CA Shubham LAddha @Shubham35965569 Every End Is The New Beginning !❤️



Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli inspired the Indian team to do wonders away from home 👏



With Rahul Dravid reportedly wanting Rohit Sharma to be the captain of team in white-ball cricket, we are sure both of them will take the legacy forward Every End Is The New Beginning !❤️Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli inspired the Indian team to do wonders away from home 👏With Rahul Dravid reportedly wanting Rohit Sharma to be the captain of team in white-ball cricket, we are sure both of them will take the legacy forward https://t.co/aKU0S7Dj3T

omkar satbhai @om_satbhai Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now the only two batsmen to score 3000 runs in all formats 🔥🐐🐐 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now the only two batsmen to score 3000 runs in all formats 🔥🐐🐐 https://t.co/ICkNjvQ2rP

. @Squarecut45_



ROHIT SHARMA ~ 2000*

Virat Kohli ~ 1876

Suresh Raina ~ 1187

Shikhar Dhawan ~ 1063



#RohitSharma Most T20I runs outside Home among IndiansROHIT SHARMA ~ 2000*Virat Kohli ~ 1876Suresh Raina ~ 1187Shikhar Dhawan ~ 1063 Most T20I runs outside Home among Indians ROHIT SHARMA ~ 2000* Virat Kohli ~ 1876 Suresh Raina ~ 1187 Shikhar Dhawan ~ 1063 #RohitSharma https://t.co/HFxGbQ9Y32

Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 @IAmGMishra



I am sure Future in Safe Hands with



India will come back stronger in 2022 T20 World Cup.



🇮🇳 End of Era: Arrogance & Gyaan (No ICC Trophies & Shameful Exit at #T20WorldCup )- Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri.I am sure Future in Safe Hands with #RahulDravid as Head Coach & Rohit Sharma as Future Captain.India will come back stronger in 2022 T20 World Cup. #INDvsNam 🇮🇳 End of Era: Arrogance & Gyaan (No ICC Trophies & Shameful Exit at #T20WorldCup)- Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri.I am sure Future in Safe Hands with #RahulDravid as Head Coach & Rohit Sharma as Future Captain.India will come back stronger in 2022 T20 World Cup.#INDvsNam 🇮🇳

Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy: Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opined that Virat Kohli did a fantastic job as skipper of the Indian T20I team and revealed that he relished playing under Kohli's leadership. Speaking at the post-match conference after receiving his second consecutive player of the match award, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy. I have played a long time with him and I enjoyed playing under him. The support staff has been with us for a long time and they have done a tremendous job. As a unit, we had a wonderful job. Hopefully, we can continue the momentum moving forward."

He added:

"As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry. I was enjoying bowling with the dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight. That is also a trick and the batsman has to keep guessing."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja also played under Virat Kohli during the India under-19 team's victorious campaign in 2008. Both players will continue to remain central figures for India in all formats over the next few years.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit become the next captain? Yes No 0 votes so far