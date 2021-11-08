×
"Greatest match-winner of this era" - Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma for blazing knock and anticipate his appointment as Indian T20I captain

Modified Nov 08, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Team India ended their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on a high courtesy of a resounding win over Namibia on Monday. Openers Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) continued their good form as they hit the ball all around the park through some immaculate stroke-play.

Rohit Sharma looked in ominous touch throughout his knock and took on the role of aggressor today. During his exhilarating knock, Rohit Sharma joined Virat Kohli in an exclusive club. They are now the only two batters to have scored over 3000 runs in all three formats of the game.

It was the final match for Virat Kohli as Team India skipper in the T20I format. Rohit Sharma is now the clear favorite to be appointed as the new skipper. Fans also anticipated Rohit Sharma's appointment as the Indian T20I captain and expressed it on Twitter.

Greatest match winner of this era @ImRo45 https://t.co/17azT5oACb
Records created by Rohit Sharma in this match:• Most Runs in T20 World cups among indians • Most catches By an Indian in T20Is• 3rd batsman in the world to score 3000 runs in T20I• He becomes fastest batsman to score 3000 T20I runs in terms of deliveries@ImRo45 #ind https://t.co/GECdbAKRRR
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the possible vice-captains for the Indian T20I side after Rohit Sharma takes over from Virat Kohli at the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November.
Captain : Rohit SharmaHead Coach : Rahul DravidBeginning of a new era in Indian cricket. https://t.co/QIdTKrvWx3
Two points that I think the reason that #Ind is out of #SemiFinal race is 1. Not playing @ashwinravi99 in the first two matches. 2. Changing Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul opening pair. #indiancricket #IndvsNam #T20WorldCup
Time to takeover: Rohit Sharma walking down to lift ICC Trophy https://t.co/L0JraH6oiZ
just waiting for your day as a captain and a batsman for ICT, let's show them what you got 💪All the best Hitman Rohit Sharma ❤️#India https://t.co/ucgxcQx24F
Most runs for India in T20 World Cup:(Innings)847 - Rohit Sharma* (30)845 - Virat Kohli (19)593 - Yuvraj Singh (28)529 - MS Dhoni (29)#INDvNAM #T20WorldCup
Gautam Gambhir starter pack:"Rohit sharma aur jos buttler probably white ball ke sabse do behtareen ballebaz hai"😹"Probably Kane Williamson iss generation ke sabse behtareen captain hai jatin""Dekhiye team sirf kaptaan se nhi chalti, puri team ka contribution hota hai"😹
@oldschoolmonk Le Rahul Dravid: https://t.co/MIzDlVj4It
#RahulDravid to #RaviShastri - https://t.co/fcTdrB2YRS
@Puneite_ Don't want to see Virat, Rohit, Hardik, Shami, Bhuvi, Rahul chahar (if he didn't improve).Also Sanju in place of Pant.
@BCCI @ImRo45 @klrahul11 mistake again from Selectors,In 2019 WC dropped Raydu and gave chance to Vijay Shanker who had small sample size in International cricketIn 2021 WC dropped Yuzi & Shreyas Iyer and gave chance to SKY,Ishan & Rahul Chahar who played just 2-3 games for INDIA
Every End Is The New Beginning !❤️Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli inspired the Indian team to do wonders away from home 👏With Rahul Dravid reportedly wanting Rohit Sharma to be the captain of team in white-ball cricket, we are sure both of them will take the legacy forward https://t.co/aKU0S7Dj3T
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now the only two batsmen to score 3000 runs in all formats 🔥🐐🐐 https://t.co/ICkNjvQ2rP
Most T20I runs outside Home among Indians ROHIT SHARMA ~ 2000* Virat Kohli ~ 1876 Suresh Raina ~ 1187 Shikhar Dhawan ~ 1063 #RohitSharma https://t.co/HFxGbQ9Y32
End of Era: Arrogance & Gyaan (No ICC Trophies & Shameful Exit at #T20WorldCup)- Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri.I am sure Future in Safe Hands with #RahulDravid as Head Coach & Rohit Sharma as Future Captain.India will come back stronger in 2022 T20 World Cup.#INDvsNam 🇮🇳

Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy: Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opined that Virat Kohli did a fantastic job as skipper of the Indian T20I team and revealed that he relished playing under Kohli's leadership. Speaking at the post-match conference after receiving his second consecutive player of the match award, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy. I have played a long time with him and I enjoyed playing under him. The support staff has been with us for a long time and they have done a tremendous job. As a unit, we had a wonderful job. Hopefully, we can continue the momentum moving forward."

He added:

"As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry. I was enjoying bowling with the dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight. That is also a trick and the batsman has to keep guessing."

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja also played under Virat Kohli during the India under-19 team's victorious campaign in 2008. Both players will continue to remain central figures for India in all formats over the next few years.

