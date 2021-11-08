"Greatest match-winner of this era" - Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma for blazing knock and anticipate his appointment as Indian T20I captain

Team India ended their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on a high courtesy of a resounding win over Namibia on Monday. Openers Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) continued their good form as they hit the ball all around the park through some immaculate stroke-play.
Rohit Sharma looked in ominous touch throughout his knock and took on the role of aggressor today. During his exhilarating knock, Rohit Sharma joined Virat Kohli in an exclusive club. They are now the only two batters to have scored over 3000 runs in all three formats of the game.
It was the final match for Virat Kohli as Team India skipper in the T20I format. Rohit Sharma is now the clear favorite to be appointed as the new skipper. Fans also anticipated Rohit Sharma's appointment as the Indian T20I captain and expressed it on Twitter.
Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma for the blazing knock and anticipate his appointment as Indian T20I captain
Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy: Ravindra Jadeja
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opined that Virat Kohli did a fantastic job as skipper of the Indian T20I team and revealed that he relished playing under Kohli's leadership. Speaking at the post-match conference after receiving his second consecutive player of the match award, Ravindra Jadeja said:
"Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy. I have played a long time with him and I enjoyed playing under him. The support staff has been with us for a long time and they have done a tremendous job. As a unit, we had a wonderful job. Hopefully, we can continue the momentum moving forward."
He added:
"As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry. I was enjoying bowling with the dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight. That is also a trick and the batsman has to keep guessing."
Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja also played under Virat Kohli during the India under-19 team's victorious campaign in 2008. Both players will continue to remain central figures for India in all formats over the next few years.