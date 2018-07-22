Greatest Moments from 2015 Cricket World Cup

Kartik Tandon

The cricket World Cup started from 1975 and some of the greatest cricket matches have taken place in the World Cup over the years. Cricket is one of the most celebrated game in the world and the World Cup has given some great moments to cricket fanatics down the years.

In the final of the 2015 ICC World Cup, the Australians successfully imposed the 'unfathomable size' of Melbourne Cricket Ground and beat their neighbours for that unprecedented haul of world titles. The Black Caps, after playing some tremendous cricket, failed to overcome the pressure of playing before a massive crowd at the MCG and came short of claiming their first ever big title.

Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc who were in the form of a lifetime gave the Aussies a moment to cherish. Let's look at the top moments of the ICC World Cup 2015:

Kumar Sangakkara's four consecutive Hundreds.

Kumar Sangakkara struck four consecutive Hundreds.

In the tournament, the 37-year-old went on to make four successive hundreds, as consistency was personified. It's a cricketing feat which may never be matched or bettered. It is sad that the prolific run-scorer announced his retirement from the 50-overs format later, along with his long-time companion Mahela Jayawardene.

His aggregate of 541 runs at an average of 108.20 from seven innings is a testament to his mastery. Despite being one of the best batsmen, he failed to win a fifty-over World Cup. He was a losing finalist at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

The wicketkeeper-batsman started with a stroke-filled 105 not-out against Bangladesh in Melbourne, followed by a blistering 117 not out against England in Wellington, another majestic 124 against Scotland in Hobart, and a relatively patient looking 104 against Australia in Sydney.

