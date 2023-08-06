GT20 Canada 2023, Final: Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers will face off in the final of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Jaguars are going through a purple patch in the tournament and have only grown in stature. After losing to the Tigers in their opening game, Iftikhar Ahmed and Co. have bounced back strongly in the championship.

After topping the points table, the Jaguars defeated Vancouver Knights by 38 runs in the Qualifier 1 and made their way through to the final. Matthew Forde became the Player of the Match after finishing with figures of 2.4-0-16-4.

The Tigers, on the other hand, slipped out of the top two in the league stage, but have made amends to quite some extent until now. They were dominating in the Eliminator after beating Brampton Wolves in nine wickets.

In the Qualifier 2, they beat the Knights by one wicket. With 15 runs needed off the last over, Sherfane Rutherford smashed three sixes in a row to take his team past the finish line.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers, Final, GT20 Canada 2023.

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario has been a sporting one until now. In a crunch match, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers

Surrey Jaguars

Mohammad Haris, Jatinder Singh, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Pargat Singh, Matthew Forde, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Lamichhane, Spencer Johnson

Montreal Tigers

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell, Dipendra Singh Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Zahir Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kaleem Sana

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

Surrey Jaguars have marched on since their defeat in their opening game. The Tigers stuttered a little at the end of the league stage, but have found back their mojo. Hence, it is tough to pick an outright winner.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

