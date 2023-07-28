Mississauga Panthers and Surrey Jaguars will face off in the 13th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 28 (Saturday, July 29 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, have had a campaign to forget thus far. They are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.222. having lost all four of their matches thus far in the tournament.

They lost to Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals by six wickets in their previous game. After being asked to chase down a modest target of 116, the Nationals romped home with 40 balls left in their innings.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, have also struggled somewhat in the championship. They are placed fourth in the table with three points and a net run rate of +0.111.

They will go into the match after beating the Nationals by 20 runs in a rain-curtailed 18-over match. After being asked to chase down 142, the Nationals could only manage to score 121 for the loss of nine wickets.

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Match Details

Match: Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 13, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, Saturday, 01.00 am IST (Friday, July 28, 03:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Brampton has been a sporting one until now. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Probable XIs

Mississauga Panthers

Tom Cooper, Chris Gayle, Navneet Dhaliwal, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan (wk), James Neesham, Shoaib Malik (c), Jaskaran Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Zahoor Khan, Parveen Kumar

Surrey Jaguars

Alex Hales, Litton Das (wk), Jatinder Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Pargat Singh, Matthew Forde, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Bernard Scholtz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Spencer Johnson

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Match Prediction

The Surrey Jaguars will go into the match as the firm favorites, although they are not in the best of form. They will fancy their chances against the Panthers.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

