Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers will face each other in the 14th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 29. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host this match.

The Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, have blown a tad hot and cold in the tournament. They are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.551 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

They defeated Shoaib Malik’s Mississauga Panthers by six wickets in their previous match. Colin Munro won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored 67 runs off 31 balls with five fours and six sixes.

On the other hand, the Chris Lynn-led Tigers started their campaign with three wins on the trot. But a loss at the hands of Brampton Wolves halted their run. They are currently placed second in the table with a net run rate of +0.666.

They have a chance of moving to the top of the table if they defeat the Nationals.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers, Match 14, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, Saturday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario has been a sporting one thus far. Even as run-making hasn’t been overly tough, bowlers have also had their say.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There are chances of delays in the match as there is a 30 to 40 chance of rain. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Toronto Nationals

Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Colin Munro, Nicholas Kirton, Gerhard Erasmus, Armaan Kapoor, Faheem Ashraf, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farhan Malik

Montreal Tigers

Chris Lynn (c), Muhammad Waseem, Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilpreet Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

While Montreal Tigers lost to the Wolves, their overall form has been decent enough, and will go into the match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Colin Munro to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes