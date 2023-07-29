Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars will face each other in the 15th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 29 (July 30 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, are currently played fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.001. Although they are languishing in the bottom half of the table, they have every chance of moving up.

They will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Brampton Wolves by nine wickets in their previous match. Ruben Trumpelmann was named the Player of the Match after he picked up four wickets for 25 runs.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, need to get their campaign back on track as well. Placed third in the table with five points and a net run rate of +1.460, they do not have much room for complacency.

However, they have won their last two matches and come into this contest on the back of a win against Shoaib Malik’s Mississauga Panthers by 55 runs. Jatinder Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 57 runs off 45 balls while opening the batting.

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Match Details

Match: Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 15, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday, 01.00 am IST (July 29, 3:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario has been a sporting one until now in the tournament. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Weather Forecast

There is a 34 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Probable XIs

Vancouver Knights

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rayyan Pathan, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harsh Thaker, Najibullah Zadran, Corbin Bosch, Muhammad Kamal, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

Surrey Jaguars

Jatinder Singh, Alex Hales, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Matthew Forde, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Lamichhane, Spencer Johnson

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Match Prediction

Both Knights and the Jaguars have won two matches each. But it is the Jaguars, who are in slightly better form compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

