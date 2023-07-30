Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers will face off in the 17th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 30 (Monday, July 31 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, are currently placed second in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.666. Having won three out of five matches, they will be pretty high on confidence.

With four other teams also breathing down their neck, the Tigers cannot afford to let complacency sneak in. Their previous match against the Nationals was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, on the other hand, have plenty of work to do if they want to cement their place in the top four or even climb the ladder in the points table.

Placed fourth in the table, the Nationals have five points and a net run rate of 0.551. The Vancouver Knights have every chance of pushing them out of the top four. Currently, only NRR separates the two teams.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers, Match 17, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, Monday, 01.00 am IST (July 30, 2023, Sunday, 3:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario has been a decent one for the batters, but bowlers have also had their say. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are pleasant, with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Toronto Nationals

Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Colin Munro, Nicholas Kirton, Gerhard Erasmus, Armaan Kapoor, Faheem Ashraf, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farhan Malik

Montreal Tigers

Chris Lynn (c), Muhammad Waseem, Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilpreet Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

Montreal Tigers have every chance of winning the upcoming match. They have lost only one game so far and have a chance to even go to the top of the table.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

