GT20 Canada 2023: Match 18, Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Brampton Wolves will square off against the Surrey Jaguars in the 18th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host this encounter.

Led by Tim Southee, the Wolves slipped to second in the points and have eight points and a net run rate of +0.710, thanks to three wins out of six matches. Two of their matches ended in no result.

Their previous game against the Mississauga Panthers was abandoned without a ball being bowled. If they lose their next game, the Brampton Wolves could slip out of the top two.

The Surrey Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.072. But like the Wolves, even the Jaguars had two of their matches washed off due to rain. However, with an excellent net run rate, they have a great chance of breaking into the top two.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 18, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a sporting one so far in the championship. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays if not a washout. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Rizwan Cheema, Chris Green, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, and Jeremy Gordon.

Surrey Jaguars

Jatinder Singh, Alex Hales, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Matthew Forde, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Spencer Johnson.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Match Prediction

Both the Wolves and the Jaguars have had pretty similar campaigns so far. Keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team should win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

