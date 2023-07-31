GT20 Canada 2023: Match 19, Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights will face off in the 19th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, August 1 (Wednesday, August 2 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, are currently placed on top of the table. With nine points and a net run rate of +0.920 courtesy of four wins from six matches, the Tigers have had an excellent campaign thus far.

The Tigers will go into the match after beating Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals by 23 runs. In a rain-curtailed six-over match, the Tigers restricted their opponent to 54 for two after setting a target of 78.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.001. With two matches remaining, the Knights do not have much room for errors.

Their previous match against the Surrey Jaguars could not take place due to rain. If they win their next game, the Knights have a great chance of even moving into the top three.

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, Wednesday, 01.00 am IST (Tuesday, August 1, 03:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario is expected to be a sporting one. Batters can play their shots on the up, but bowlers will also have their chances.

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain, which could result in delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Probable XIs

Montreal Tigers

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell, Dipendra Singh Airee, Akif Raja, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

Vancouver Knights

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rayyan Pathan, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harsh Thaker, Najibullah Zadran, Corbin Bosch, Muhammad Kamal, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Match Prediction

Montreal Tigers are at the top of the table and will go into the match as firm favorites. The Knights will not find it easy to beat their next opponent.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

