Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers will face off in the 20th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, August 2. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, are already through to the playoffs. While they are yet to cement their berth in the top two, which will be achieved if they win their last league game.

However, if they end up losing, then Vancouver Knights will have a chance to move to the second spot. The Jaguars will be pretty high on confidence after beating the Brampton Wolves by six wickets in their previous match.

On the other hand, the Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, have already been knocked out of the competition. They will be playing for nothing but pride and will be looking to sign off on a positive note.

After losing five matches on the trot, the Panthers got their first point when their match against Brampton Wolves was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Match Details

Match: Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 20, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, Wednesday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a decent one for the batters. But bowlers have also had their say. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Weather Forecast

There is a five percent chance of rain, which may not result in delays. Temperatures will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Probable XIs

Surrey Jaguars

Jatinder Singh, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Matthew Forde, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh, Mohammad Haris, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Lamichhane, Spencer Johnson

Mississauga Panthers

Chris Gayle, Shreyas Movva, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), James Neesham, Tom Cooper, Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh, Parveen Kumar, Zahoor Khan

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Match Prediction

Surrey Jaguars will go into the match as favourites as they have everything to play for. They will be looking to secure a win and book their berth in Qualifier 1.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes