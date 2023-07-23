GT20 Canada 2023: Match 7, Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brampton Wolves and Surrey Jaguars will face off in the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 23 (Monday, July 24 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, are placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.980 thanks to wins in both their matches. They beat Toronto Nationals by one wicket in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a target of 143, the Wolves got home with a ball to spare. Hussain Talat won the award for the Player of the Match after scoring 44 runs off 33 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.822. They lost to the Montreal Tigers by five wickets in their previous match of the tournament.

After being put in to bat first, the Jaguars scored 136 for the loss of six wickets. The Tigers, however, edged past their opponents by chasing down the target with nine balls left in their innings.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, Match 5, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday, 03.30 pm local time (Monday, July 24, 01:00 am IST)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, but it is unlikely to cause any delay or interruption. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Aaron Johnson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Green, Hussain Talat, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Rizwan Cheema

Surrey Jaguars

Alex Hales, Litton Das (wk), Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Ben Cutting, Matthew Forde, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Bernard Scholtz, Sandeep Lamichhane

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Match Prediction

The Wolves will go into the match as favorites as they are unbeaten in the tournament. The Jaguars will be looking to get off the mark.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

