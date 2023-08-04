GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifier 1, Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights will face off in the Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, August 4. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, finished on top of the table in the league stage. They managed to garner 10 points and a net run rate of +1.860 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches in the tournament.

In fact, since losing to the Montreal Tigers in their opening match, the Jaguars are yet to face defeat. They will go into the match on the back of an eight-wicket win against Shoaib Malik’s Mississauga Panthers.

The Knights, on the other hand, climbed to the second spot in the table and finished with nine points and a net run rate of +0.600. Before their last league game, they were in danger of getting knocked out. However, they defeated Toronto Nationals by 25 runs to not only qualify for the playoffs but also cement their spot in the top two.

Having won their last three completed matches, the Knights will be high on confidence.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Match Details

Match: Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights, Qualifier 1, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a decent one for the batters. In a crunch match, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Weather Forecast

There is a 7 percent chance of rain, which is unlikely to cause any delay. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Probable XIs

Surrey Jaguars

Jatinder Singh, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Matthew Forde, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Pargat Singh, Mohammad Haris, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Lamichhane, Spencer Johnson

Vancouver Knights

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Muhammad Kamal

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Match Prediction

Both teams have been in excellent form in recent times. Both teams are on a winning streak. Given all the permutations and combinations, the chasing team should win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes