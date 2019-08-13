×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

GT20 Canada Final: A Super Over Finale Thanks to Superman Andre Russell

Mustafa Ismail
ANALYST
Feature
69   //    13 Aug 2019, 07:45 IST

Andre Russell Displayed his sheer power once more, this time in Canada
Andre Russell Displayed his sheer power once more, this time in Canada

54 off 18 balls required in a final in front of a packed stadium, the Vancouver Knights were staring at defeat, but they still had one last card to play. Andre Russell was at the crease, in a situation which he thrives in many a time. If he can do it in the IPL, then doing it in the GT20 is a piece of cake. 

Nonetheless, the pressure was on, and it was all down to him. Russell came in and played a couple of dot balls to get himself in, can you believe it?

The asking rate rose to over 18 runs per over, but Russell did not flinch. He looked in control and knew what he was doing despite the odds stacked against him. It was Winnipegs' final to win, they were on top but only one man could stop them, and that was Andre Russell.

Like we have seen in the past, Russell started to smash the ball to all parts of the ground. He stood deep in his crease and played each ball on merit. Along with brutal hitting, there was some smart batting as he took the singles only when required.

He played some shorts according to the field like his crunching drive over extra cover when the field was packed on the leg side. It was an absolute master class and seemed that he could hit sixes at will. Russell was in his zone and determined to get his team over the line.

Russell's blitz included three fours and five monstrous sixes as he smashed 46 off just a mere 20 balls. The equation was down to three runs off two balls, and that's when we realized Russell also has a human side. 

He missed the penultimate ball, which meant that they needed three runs off the last ball. He tucked away the last ball towards mid-wicket and scampered for a couple of runs but unfortunately could not seal the game. The game ended in a tie and we were heading to a super over.  

Russell started the super over with a boundary but just could not capitalize thereafter. The pitch was slowing down and there was some uneven bounce which made it difficult to time the ball. Winnipeg Hawks were left with nine runs to chase in the super over and Lynn and Anwar finished it off with ease. 

We should not forget Russell's contribution with the ball as well, he picked up four wickets for just 29 runs and showed he true capability as an all-rounder.

Advertisement

He has been injury-prone but it seems that T20 leagues get the best out of him. The way Russell has performed in the IPL and GT20 is in stark contrast to his performance in the World Cup.

Winnipeg was not the favourites in the tournament but they toppled some great teams such as Toronto, Brampton and then Vancouver in the finals. 

They were led brilliantly by Emirit who kept his calm in tense situations, particularly when Russell was batting, and backed his youngsters all the way.

Giving Kaleem Sana the last over and the super over was a big call, but it paid off and it just demonstrates the trust and belief amongst the players. 

The GT20 Canada league encountered a payment dispute with the players during the tournament but that matter seems to be resolved now. 

It is a learning experience for the GT20 and they will need to learn from their mistakes and keep improving as the tournament grows in the future.

Overall we got to see some highly talented players on display and we were treated to an exciting final which bodes well for the league, the organizers and the fans.  

Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team Andre Russell Rayad Emrit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug
WIH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
BRW 122/3 (14.3 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 7 wickets
WIH VS BRW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 02 Aug
EDM 165/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN 166/4 (16.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 6 wickets
EDM VS VAN live score
Match 12 | Sat, 03 Aug
BRW 222/6 (20.0 ov)
TOR 211/7 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 11 runs
BRW VS TOR live score
Match 13 | Sun, 04 Aug
WIH 195/6 (20.0 ov)
EDM 198/2 (17.4 ov)
Edmonton Royals won by 8 wickets
WIH VS EDM live score
Match 14 | Sun, 04 Aug
BRW 138/10 (19.5 ov)
VAN 139/2 (15.5 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
BRW VS VAN live score
Match 15 | Mon, 05 Aug
MON 136/9 (20.0 ov)
TOR 137/6 (17.3 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 4 wickets
MON VS TOR live score
Match 16 | Tue, 06 Aug
BRW
EDM
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 17 | Wed, 07 Aug
VAN
WIH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 18 | Wed, 07 Aug
TOR 189/5 (20.0 ov)
MON 154/10 (19.3 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 35 runs
TOR VS MON live score
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug
VAN 170/4 (16.0 ov)
BRW 103/10 (13.4 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 77 runs (DLS Method)
VAN VS BRW live score
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug
TOR 238/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 201/5 (17.1 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 2 runs (DLS Method)
TOR VS WIH live score
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug
BRW 200/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 201/3 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
BRW VS WIH live score
Final | Sun, 11 Aug
WIH 192/8 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
VAN 192/6 & 9/2 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Winnipeg Hawks win the one-over eliminator)
WIH VS VAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us