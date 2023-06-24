Duleep Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy which is planned to take place between June 28 and July 12. Several stars from the previous domestic season and the IPL will feature in the tournament. The matches will be played across two venues, Alur Cricket Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

All these matches will be a four-day contest with the final slated to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced after a three-season gap last year with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the top run-scorer (497) from the last season while Sai Kishore topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. Jaydev Unadkat was adjudged as the Player of the Series.

The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket. West Zone and South Zone are the finalists from the 2022-23 season who will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, North East Zone, and East Zone will compete in the quarterfinal matches.

Duleep Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, June 28

Central Zone vs East Zone - 9:30 AM

North Zone vs North East Zone - 9:30 AM

Wednesday, July 5

West Zone vs TBA - 9:30 AM

South Zone vs TBA - 9:30 AM

Wednesday, July 12

Final: TBA vs TBA - 9:30 AM

Duleep Trophy 2023: Live-Streaming Details

At present, Duleep Trophy 2023 will not be telecasted or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportskeeda.

Duleep Trophy 2023: Full Squads

West Zone

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

South Zone

Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.

East Zone

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

North Zone

Mandeep Singh (Captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

Central Zone

Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

North-East Zone

Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

