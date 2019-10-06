Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019 Qualifier 1

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 06 Oct 2019, 15:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Guyana Amazon Warriors decimated every opposition they faced in the league stages of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League to progress to Qualifier 1 with 10 wins from 10 matches. They will now look to book their place in the final with a win over the Barbados Tridents. The Tridents managed to sneak into the Top 2 courtesy a superior net run-rate to the third-placed St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Warriors defeated the Tridents in both their meetings during the league stage and enter this contest as firm favorites.

However, the Tridents cannot be written off. They will hope that Johnson Charles and Hayden Walsh continue their fine run of form this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, will expect Imran Tahir and Brandon King to come to the party tonight.

Here are all the telecast details of the first qualifier of CPL 2019:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Qualifier 1: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 7th October 2019

Advertisement

Start Time: 1:30 AM IST, 16:00 local time (6th October)

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.