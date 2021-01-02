Hagley Oval, Christchurch Test records

Pakistan will play their final match of the New Zealand tour at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Pakistan cricket team almost managed a draw in the first Test at Bay Oval. Unfortunately, Naseem Shah lost his wicket to Mitchell Santner in the match's final hour as the Kiwis emerged victorious by 101 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Pakistan cricket team again in Christchurch. The visitors have an opportunity to end the tour on a winning note with a top-quality performance at the Hagley Oval.

The New Zealand cricket team has played seven Test matches in Christchurch. Only Australia has defeated them in a Test on this ground.

The Indian cricket team battled the Black Caps at the Hagley Oval last year. Kyle Jamieson starred for the hosts in that Test as the all-rounder took five wickets and aggregated 49 runs for the home side.

Pakistan had locked horns with New Zealand in Christchurch in November 2016. Despite having some experienced players in their lineup, Pakistan could not touch the 200-run landmark in any innings. New Zealand crushed them by eight wickets in that Test.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was the star for New Zealand in the Test versus Pakistan. The right-arm medium-pacer scalped seven wickets and scored 29 runs to power his team to a comfortable victory.

Test records at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch

With New Zealand and Pakistan set to collide in Christchurch again, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous Tests played at Hagley Oval.

Stadium Name: Hagley Oval

City: Christchurch

Test Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by New Zealand: 5

Matches Won by touring team: 1

Matches Drawn: 1

Highest Individual Score: 195 - Brendon McCullum vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 6/30 - Trent Boult vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 9/107 - Trent Boult vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Highest Team Score: 585/4 dec. - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 104 - Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, 2018

Highest Successful Run Chase: 201/3 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2016

Head to Head at the Hagley Oval: Matches - 1, Won by New Zealand - 1, Won by Pakistan - 0, Drawn - 0