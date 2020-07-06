Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti test negative for COVID-19; cleared to join Pakistan cricket team in England

Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti will fly out to the United Kingdom on July 8th to join up with the Pakistan cricket team.

Haris Rauf remains the only Pakistan player among the 29-member squad to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests.

Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have been Tested negative for COVID-19 and will be joining Pakistan's squad in England.

Three Pakistan cricket team members Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have tested negative in the latest round of COVID-19 testing. The trio has now been cleared to join the Pakistan cricket team that has already reached England.

A total of 10 players were tested positive from the Pakistan cricket team's 29-member squad for the England tour. Among them, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz tested negative in the next round of tests and flew to Worcester to join the Pakistan cricket team.

Haris Rauf the only Pakistan cricket team member to test positive for COVID-19: Reports

The third batch of Pakistan cricket team members that will fly out to the United Kingdom on July 8th will include the aforementioned troika and masseurs Malang Ali and Mohammad Imran.

Haris Rauf is the only cricketer from the 29-man squad that the Pakistan cricket team initially named that has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Consequently, the fast bowler will remain in isolation.

“The three players and Malang will fly from Lahore on July 8 to join the Pakistan squad,” ESPNcricinfo said in a report.

International cricket has been suspended since March 13th 2020 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

However, it is set to resume from July 8th with England set to host the West Indies for a three match Test series. The first of those games will be contested at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton whereas the second and the third tests will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

After the West Indies series, England would also host the Pakistan cricket team for a three-match Test series, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

ICC have also laid down new rules and regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These rules include a ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball and the use of COVID-19 substitutes.