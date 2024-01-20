“Hamare pass Viratball hai” – Sunil Gavaskar’s epic response to England’s Bazball approach for 5-match Test series in India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Virat Kohli will be a potent threat to England’s Bazball approach during the upcoming five-match Test series in India which starts in Hyderabad on January 25.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Kohli enjoys a 50+ average against England in home Tests. He has a double hundred and two tons against the English.

On Saturday (January 20), Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“Agar unke bass Bazball hai to hamare pass Viratball hai (if they have Bazball, we have Viratball).”

Kohli has amassed 1991 runs in 28 Tests at an average of 42.36, including five tons and nine half-centuries, against England. The 35-year-old recently emerged as the leading run-scorer for India during the two-match Test series in South Africa which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The No.3 batter, who has a 60+ average at home, smashed 186 in his last Test outing in India which came against Australia in Ahmedabad.

"Bazball can work...” – Sunil Gavaskar explains why England can succeed in India

Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, believes that England’s Bazball approach can work in India’s spin-friendly conditions. The 74-year-old pointed out it's similarities with T20 but backed the Indian spinners to come out on top in the end. He said:

“Bazball can work, it’s because, over the last few years, the boundaries have become shorter. The bats are also well-built that even mishits go for sixes. So, yes, why not, Bazball can work and they will try to do it."

"They will try to hit over the ground when spinners come out to ball. They might get out but it builds a mentality because the spinners that we have, they also play a lot of T20s.”

Gavaskar added that opening Test in Hyderabad will set the tone for the rest of the series:

“In T20s, your mentality is to avoid sixes and fours whether you get the wickets or not. You alter the flight and line. So, if they get hit for two or four sixes then they will change the flight and length and it can be effective."

"The first Test will be very important. We’ve to see to the pitch in Hyderabad, it offers a lot of pace and bounce, which is good for the batters. It’ll be a good test for Bazball against our spinners.”

For the unversed, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel bagged 32 and 27 wickets, respectively during the last home Test series against England in 2020-21. India won that series 3-1.

