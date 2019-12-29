Hanuma Vihari looking forward to India A's upcoming New Zealand tour after IPL snub

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Hanuma Vihari

Indian all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has reportedly moved on from remaining unsold in this year's IPL auction and has diverted his focus to perform well in the upcoming first-class series against New Zealand. Vihari, who represented the Delhi Capitals after being sold for ₹2 crores in IPL 2019, remained unsold despite lowering his base price to ₹50 lakhs this year.

Vihari didn't get enough opportunities for the Delhi Capitals in the last IPL, making just two appearences. He represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2013 and 2015, but couldn't establish himself in the 24 matches he played in the cash-rich tournament.

With four half-centuries in T20s, and a decent strike rate of more than 112, Vihari told PTI in an interview regarding how the IPL contract was not under his control. He also showed the willingness to do well for India whenever he gets an opportunity to do so.

"It's not in my control and I don't really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket. So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well."

Vihari got named in the India A side as the captain for the two four-day first-class games against New Zealand, ahead of the Test series.

India A squad for 1st four-day game : Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (Capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari (Capt), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

He explained how he is looking forward to playing in New Zealand, being aware of the weather conditions and pitches.

"Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March). That will be an important series for us as we won't have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I'm really looking forward to leading India A."

Advertisement

"With the conditions being windy, assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge. But everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it."

The 26-year-old, who is a middle-order batsman, opened the batting for India in the Boxing Day Test versus Australia in 2018. Although he managed to score only 8 and 13 runs in the two innings, he patiently saw off the new ball against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins in the demanding pitch condition at the MCG.

Cheteshwar Pujara's brilliant century (106) under pressure, followed by the assistance of Mayank Agarwal (76) and Virat Kohli (82) in the first innings, saw India winning a Boxing Day Test for the first time in history by 137 runs.

Referring to the time when he opened the innings, Vihari explained the necessity to perform well whenever an opportunity gets handed out because of the amount of competition.

"That was the only match I opened... Whatever opportunity you get at the International level, you have to make sure that you make an impact because of the amount competition."

Hanuma Vihari slammed a century versus the West Indies earlier in August.

Vihari has scored 466 runs in seven Test matches at a decent average of 42.36. He has scored three fifties and a hundred, which came against the West Indies. He scored 111 and 53* in Jamaica, becoming the fifth only player from India to score a century and a fifty while batting at number 6 or lower outside Asia.

Depicting how international exposure has improved his game at the domestic level, Vihari said:

"You have to be consistent in international cricket to survive at that level. I try to contribute as much as I can for Team India. Although I was consistent but after playing International cricket, my game has improved. That is the only change which I got from domestic cricket.

"I've been with the Indian side for past one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player."

Mentioning how Virat Kohli inspires him to do well, Vihari concluded by praising the skipper and how he is looking forward to getting along with his teammates.

"He's (Kohli) a very determined and committed cricketer and passionate about his game. He always wants the team to be number one and so are we. I learnt a lot from him.

"The attitude he shows on the field and the discipline he shows off the field is really amazing. I look forward to everyone. When we play as a team there's so much to look forward to from everyone."

Hanuma Vihari with Virat Kohli (right)