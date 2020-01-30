Hanuma Vihari’s bizarre dismissal in the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A [Watch]

Day 1 - New Zealand A v India A

India A captain Hanuma Vihari was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the first four-day unofficial Test against New Zealand A. Rachin Ravindra and Dane Cleaver’s combined effort led to the wicket of the opening batsman. Vihari was eyeing a century after scoring a fifty, which was laced by eight fours when he got out in the most unexpected way on 51 runs.

He played a sweep shot off spinner Cole McConchie but the ball hit the knees of Ravindra at silly mid-on from where it bounced back to the wicket-keeper, Cleaver, who held onto the catch.

Earlier in the day, India A opted to go with the opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mayank Agarwal, who scored knocks of nine and zero runs respectively. Priyank Panchal was the next to get out after scoring 18 off 47 balls as India A were reduced to 34-3 in 17 overs. But Shubman Gill and Vihari brought stability into the innings with a 119-run-stand for the fourth wicket.

But the visitors lost their last five wickets for 33 runs and were bowled out for 216 in 54.1 overs. The hosts finished the day at 105-2 in 33 overs and India A will be looking for some quick wickets on Day 2.