Veda Krishnamurthy: 5 of her best international innings so far

Krishnamurthy enjoyed her run in Australia's Women's Big Bash League, playing for Hobart Hurricanes

Some netizens might remember Veda Krishnamurthy for her cool dance moves after her lessons to captain Mithali Raj while sitting at the dugout during last year's Women's 50-over World Cup went viral.

But besides just being known for her wit, Veda Krishnamurthy is also one of the pillars of the Indian women's cricket team, which has won unprecedented laurels over the past couple of years.

An attacking middle-order batsman, Veda Krishnamurthy's importance in the team came to the forefront during ICC Women's World Cup in 2017, when her batting got India out of trouble time and again during the course of the tournament.

Having played cricket from a young age, Krishnamurthy possesses a solid technique that helps her defend and attack with equal ease - an asset the Indian team cherishes, especially in the limited overs formats.

Veda, a double black-belter in Karate from Karnataka, received her formal training in the game from the Karnataka Institute of Cricket at the age of 13 years. Her international career got off to a great start, scoring 51 on her ODI debut against the England Women's team at Derby in June 2011. Since then, her career has seen many crests and troughs.

But big tournaments and tough situations just about manage to bring the best out of her. For a team that was struggling to win matches against big teams, the Indian women's team along with Veda, is now one of the most highly rated sides in Women's International cricket.

In an international career spanning over seven years, she has won India many important matches and would hope to win many more big tournaments.

As Veda Krishnamurthy turns 26 today, let us have a look at some of her most important innings for India in her young international career so far.

