5 best Harbhajan Singh bowling performances in ODIs

Veteran Indian off-spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Jalandhar bowler drew the curtain on his illustrious 23-year playing career, officially announcing his retirement on social media.

The 41-year old made his debut for India against New Zealand in Sharjah in 1998. He was also part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2011. The 'Turbanator' last represented India in a T20I during an Asia Cup encounter against the UAE in Dhaka in March 2016.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful . All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful . youtu.be/9Xn0oAeJ7v8 All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .youtu.be/9Xn0oAeJ7v8

Harbhajan Singh represented India in 236 ODIs, bagging 269 wickets in that time. He is India's fifth highest wicket-taker in ODIs with an average of 33.35 and an economy rate of 4.31.

On that note, let's take a look at Harbhajan Singh's five best bowling performances in ODI cricket.

#5. 5/43 vs England at Wankhede Stadium, 2002

Despite ending up on the losing side, Harbhajan himself considers this his best ODI bowling performance. Against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2002, India took charge by bundling the visitors out for 255.

Harbhajan Singh was the star of the show with 43/5 from his 10 overs, breaking the backbone of England's batting lineup. He dismissed Marcus Trescothick on 95, with Graham Thorpe, Paul Collingwood, Ashley Giles and James Foster following in line.

Chasing a target of 256 runs to win, the hosts were bundled out for 250 runs with one more ball to spare. Despite Harbhajan's bowling efforts, India ended up losing the match by 5 runs.

#4. 4/33 vs Zimbabwe, Guwahati 2002

In the same year, Harbhajan Singh worked his magic in a thrilling five-match series against Zimbabwe. With the series evenly poised at 2-2, Dinesh Mongia's 159* powered India to a mammoth total of 333/6.

In response, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start after scoring 111-1 in 22 overs, but the Turbanator delivered the goods once more. He ran through Zimbabwe's middle order as Travis Friend, Andrew Flower, Heath Streak and Gary Brent fell victim to his spell of 4/33 in 9.1 overs.

Harbhajan was comfortably the pick of the bowlers on a day when Dinesh Mongia stole the headlines. Not only did he win the Man of the Match, he also won the Man of the Series award for helping India clinch the series 3-2.

BCCI @BCCI



Good luck for the future,



#TeamIndia As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh ! 👏👏 As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! 👏👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/ynF9Wq1pbK

#3. 3/27 vs South Africa at Centurion, 2001

In this match from the triangular-series against South Africa and Kenya, India won a gripping contest against the hosts at SuperSport Park. Rahul Dravid led the way with his 54, but India were bowled out cheaply with just 233 runs on the board. Shaun Pollock ran rampant with a fifer.

However, India responded strongly with the ball to put the Proteas in a spot of bother at 76-4. Harbhajan Singh took it upon himself to do away with any final hopes that South Africa had. He dismissed Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock and Nicky Boje in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

With figures of 10.0-0-3-27, Bhajji showed great guile and control to help India defend a low total against a fantastic side.

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky There are many terrific Test performances, but there's one very underrated @harbhajan_singh spell not many speak of. It's from an ODI in Centurion against SA in 2001. The doosra he bowled to get Jacques Kallis in that game was a thing of beauty. He took three & India won. There are many terrific Test performances, but there's one very underrated @harbhajan_singh spell not many speak of. It's from an ODI in Centurion against SA in 2001. The doosra he bowled to get Jacques Kallis in that game was a thing of beauty. He took three & India won.

#2. 5/56 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2009

Harbhajan's fifer in the Compaq Cup Final against Sri Lanka was memorable for a few reasons. It was his third and final five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Batting first, India posted a target of 320, courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar's century and half-centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan.

Sri Lanka got off to a pretty good start themselves with their openers firing on all cylinders. However, Harbhajan struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Tilakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardena to trigger a collapse from the Lankans.

India won the match comfortably by 46 runs and Harbhajan wrapped up his fifer by dismissing Thilina Kandamby, Lasith Malinga and Ajantha Mendis.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Share your favourite Bhajji memory below & join us in wishing him a happy retirement! 😇



#ThankYouBhajji #harbhajansingh #HarbhajanTurbanator A young boy from Jalandhar to #TeamIndia 's Turbanator - what a journey it's been for @harbhajan_singh ! 😍Share your favourite Bhajji memory below & join us in wishing him a happy retirement! 😇 A young boy from Jalandhar to #TeamIndia's Turbanator - what a journey it's been for @harbhajan_singh! 😍Share your favourite Bhajji memory below & join us in wishing him a happy retirement! 😇#ThankYouBhajji #harbhajansingh #HarbhajanTurbanator https://t.co/sYPPtavqyP

#1. 5/31 (Harbhajan's best figures in ODIs) vs England in Delhi, 2006

Harbhajan Singh's Man of the Match performance came in the first ODI of the England tour of India in 2006. India could only muster 203 runs after batting first, with Harbhajan being the highest scorer in the side (37).

Irfan Pathan took charge for India with the ball to strike twin blows in the very first over. Matt Prior and Kevin Pietersen steadied the ship for England before the former was dismissed by Singh.

In a sudden turn of events, Yuvraj Singh got the big scalp of Pietersen to catch England off-guard at 117-4. Harbhajan kept up the pressure as he dismissed Andrew Flintoff in the next over to trigger a stunning collapse from England.

Harbhajan then cut through the middle order, adding Paul Collingwood, Geraint Jones and Ian Blackwell to his tally of wickets to complete his fifer. England were eventually bundled out for 164 and India won the match by 39 runs.

Harbhajan Singh won the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance and also recorded his best figures in ODI cricket.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

🏆 2011 World Cup winner

🏆 Four-time IPL winner

✅ India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket



India's spin bowling legend, Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to the game.



#India #TeamIndia 🏆 2007 T20 World Cup winner🏆 2011 World Cup winner🏆 Four-time IPL winner✅ India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricketIndia's spin bowling legend, Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to the game. 🏆 2007 T20 World Cup winner🏆 2011 World Cup winner🏆 Four-time IPL winner✅ India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricketIndia's spin bowling legend, Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to the game.#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/3HcZq6K1po

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee