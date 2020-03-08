×
Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for giving Washington Sundar an extended run

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Mar 2020, 13:37 IST

Harbhajan believes Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare deserve a chance based on their performance
Harbhajan believes Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare deserve a chance based on their performance

Washington Sundar has been a regular in India's T20I squad over the past couple of years but has failed to impress in the chances that he has got. However, the selectors have continued to show faith in him by continuously picking him in the T20 squad.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned Sundar's selection and feels that it is unfair on the other spinners that he's being given an extended run. The youngster generally bowls during the powerplay and tries to skid the ball without trying to spin it -- something that Harbhajan is clearly not impressed with.

On the other hand, spinners Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare have been putting in great performances on the domestic circuit, with the former having bagged 347 wickets in first-class cricket (apart from scoring 6,334 runs).

Harbhajan believes that with Saxena's batting ability, he should have got the nod ahead of Washington Sundar.

The former India spinner also spoke about Wakhare, who has picked up 279 first-class wickets in 83 games. He feels that these spinners have done nothing wrong to get ignored by the selectors and hopes that the two get a look in because of their efforts at the domestic level.

Here's what he told Sportstar:

“You have to develop these bowlers by giving them confidence. I want to know what wrong has Saxena done? Has he, Wakhare or Shahbaz Nadeem committed a crime by taking wickets?"
Published 08 Mar 2020, 13:37 IST
