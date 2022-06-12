“He’s a leftie right now, so he’ll learn a lot from you and Krunal” - Hardik Pandya to David Miller on son Agastya's cricketing talent

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has stated that he would be happy to help son Agastya if he is interested in taking up cricket. He added that he is sure his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate David Miller and brother Krunal will guide Agastya if needed as the little boy is a left-hander.

Hardik recently made a comeback to the Indian team on the basis of a stellar performance in IPL 2022. He led GT to a title triumph in their maiden season. Hardik and Miller were the pillars of the franchise during the edition.

In a video shared on Star Sports, the South African batter asked the GT skipper whether he would like his son Agastya to play cricket for India one day. Hardik responded:

“Agastya, if he picks up the bat, I’ll be the first person to help him out. It’s completely on him, and I don’t know genuinely. This sport is very shrewd. It has given me a lot of things but it needs heart to play this sport. There is so much of competition and a lot of other things also matter. I’ll leave that to Agastya.”

The all-rounder added:

“If he wants to play, I’ll be there and I know you will also be there to teach him. He’s a leftie right now, so he’ll learn a lot of things from you and Krunal (Pandya). If he wants to play, yes! Otherwise, if it’s up to me, I’ll have a question mark.”

Hardik made an excellent comeback to the Indian team in the 1st T20I against South Africa, smashing 31 off 12 balls. However, he conceded 18 runs in the only over he bowled as India failed to defend a total of 211.

“It has made me a better cricketer” - Hardik Pandya on how fatherhood has changed him

During the interaction, the Baroda cricketer also admitted that fatherhood has changed him for good. According to Hardik, Agastya’s entry into his life has not only made him a better person, but a better cricketer as well. He elaborated:

“It (fatherhood) has given a different perspective to my life. Hardik Pandya was always his No.1 go-to guy. When Agastya came, a lot of things changed. I became the last in my priority list. Now, my whole family comes first. Krunal, Pankhu (Krunal’s wife Pankhuri), my mother - they are my priorities."

He added:

"(Fatherhood) has helped me to become a better human being. It has made me a better cricketer as well. The kind of patience and calmness I have got in my life is through my child as well. You need a lot of patience with a kid. It has made a big difference.”

Hardik and Miller are likely to be seen in action when India face South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far