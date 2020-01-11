Hardik Pandya fails to pass fitness test; pulled out of India A’s tour of New Zealand

Pandya failed a couple of mandatory fitness tests

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been pulled out of India A team's tour of New Zealand after he failed to pass the mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai.

As per reports, the selectors had picked him for the tour without testing him in the Ranji Trophy games, and given that the 26-year-old failed the fitness tests, he was deemed unfit to take part in the upcoming series.

In place of Pandya, Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar has been drafted into the India A team. The team has already left for New Zealand where they will play two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day games against New Zealand A.

While a compulsory yo-yo test is conducted to assess the fitness levels of international players, there is no clarity on the type of tests that are held for India 'A' players.

India A squad for 2 tour matches and 3 one-day games -

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India A squad for the first four-day game -

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (C), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.