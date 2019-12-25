×
Hardik Pandya named in India A squad for New Zealand tour

Arvind S
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Dec 25, 2019
Dec 25, 2019 IST

Hardik Pandya is closing in on an international return
Hardik Pandya is closing in on an international return

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action the past few months after undergoing back surgery.

Pandya last featured for India in their T20I series against South Africa in September, but is now set for a return after being included in the India A side that will travel to New Zealand next month.

Pandya has been named in only the one-day sides and will miss the two four-day games.

While Hanuma Vihari will captain the four-day side which boasts Indian Test star Mayank Agarwal among others, Shubman Gill will lead the one-day side.

Prithvi Shaw, who recently made his return from a doping ban, has been included in both sides and will look to use this tour as a platform to return to the Indian Test team.

Shaw has been in sensational form ever since his return and scored a double hundred for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will feature in the second four-day game as they look to get acclimatized to the conditions in New Zealand ahead of the Test series against the Kiwis that begins on February 21.

India A squad for three one-day games: Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Hanuma Vihari (c), KS Bharat (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Hanuma Vihari (c), KS Bharat (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel

New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Hardik Pandya
