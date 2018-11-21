Hardik Pandya news: Indian all-rounder returns to nets after Asia Cup injury

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST News 383 // 21 Nov 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardik Pandya

What's the story?

Hardik Pandya has now become a vital cog in the Indian scheme of cricket, especially in the shorter formats of the game. However, owing to an injury, the all-rounder was not included in the squad for the T20I and Test series against Australia.

Nonetheless, ahead of the start of the Australian tour, Hardik has announced some good news for the Indian team. The flamboyant all-rounder has a positive update on his injury that he caught up during the Asia Cup earlier in September this year.

The background

Hardik sustained a lower back injury during the Asia Cup earlier this year. He caught with the injury while bowling in a group game between Indian and Pakistan. The incident happened in the 18th over of the match when he was into his fifth over.

Bowling the second last ball, Hardik felt an unbearable pain in his lower back after completing his follow through. As a result, he lay down on the ground. Unable to get up after a sudden blow, a stretcher was requested to take him off for a medical examination.

Since then, Hardik has been on his road to recovery. However, its only after two months of injury that he has managed to hit the ground to train. As a precautionary measure, BCCI opted to rest him for the Windies as well the Australian series (T20I and Tests).

The details

Hardik is doing everything to make a comeback to the Indian side as soon as possible. For him, the ODI series against Australia is the next target. In a recent promotional event, the all-rounder has said that he is eager to be back to the side and is trying hard to be fit for the ODI series against Australia.

"I'm trying hard to be fit for the ODI series against Australia to start in January 2019. To get back to full fitness, I'm going through rigorous bowling sessions in Mumbai. I have just started bowling after 60 days. Once I bowl a few overs in the ODIs, I think I should be on the right track."

Hardik has hit the nets in Mumbai after a long rest of 60 days. He also took to social media to share his video while practicing hard on his road to recovery.

Focused and determined! Feels good to be bowling after 60 days, on my road to recovery 🔥💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/D5moHZKVfd — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 19, 2018

What's next?

After demolishing West Indies at home, India are now all set to face Australia. The Men in Blue will be kicking off their Australian tour on Wednesday from the Gabba in Brisbane with a T20I match. They will be playing three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs.