Hardik Pandya’s trainer says the all-rounder has not failed any fitness test 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020 IST

According to Pandya's trainer, the all-rounder should not be exposed to too much workload

Earlier yesterday, there were several reports in the media which said that Hardik Pandya was pulled out of India A’s tour of New Zealand as he could not pass a fitness test which is mandatory for all India A players. However, his trainer S Rajnikanth has rubbished these claims, saying that neither has the all-rounder undergone any fitness Test nor was he asked to.

The all-rounder is fit but his trainer S Rajnikanth has taken the call that Pandya should continue with his training and not be exposed to workload in international cricket.

"He is 100% fit. There is no doubt about that. But I don't want him to take the workload of back-to-back international matches. No fitness test has been conducted for Pandya yet, so there's no question of him failing any test," Rajnikanth told TOI.

Pandya will not be part of India 'A' tours coming up and is unlikely to be part of India's senior team series in New Zealand either.

"But that's not because he's not fit or has failed any test. He's fit, he can score a 20 in yoyo right now. He's doing his 20 meters too, effortlessly. Why I pulled him out is because of his bowling. That is still work in progress - the bowling workload at the international level," Rajnikanth added.

New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya
